Voices for Humanity Drives Home Anti-Drug Message With Darren Tessitore

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring the work of anti-drug activist Darren Tessitore .

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Scientology Network.

Through seminars, presentations and educational materials, Darren has reached an estimated 3.1 million students with the truth about drugs.

By the time he was 15 years old, Darren Tessitore attended a succession of funerals for close friends—seven in all—who lost their lives to drug-related causes. Worried about the prevalence of drugs in schools as his three daughters reached their teens, he made it his personal mission to educate as many kids as possible on the dangers of drugs and has since helped educate millions across the nation.

ABOUT DARREN TESSITORE

Darren Tessitore was born in Boston, Massachusetts and experienced the devastating effects of drug use while still in his early teens. Convinced that he, and his close friends who died from drug-related deaths, would not have so willfully used drugs if they had been fully aware of the dangers drugs posed, Darren dedicated himself to teaching kids about the dangers of drugs as a preventative measure. He discovered the Foundation for a Drug-Free World's Truth About Drugs program and advocated its use—first in high school driver's education programs, with schools across the country clamoring for the materials and information he presented, and subsequently, in partnership with police-affiliated school resource officers. Through seminars, presentations and the educational materials he has distributed, Darren has reached an estimated 3.1 million students with the Truth About Drugs.

Darren Tessitore is currently working with the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA) and the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association (ADTSEA), along with other nationwide organizations, to save young lives by educating them on the dangers of drug abuse.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 238 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

(323) 960-3500

mediarelations@churchofscientology.net

Related Images

darren-tessitore-has-reached-an.jpg

Darren Tessitore has reached an estimated 3.1 million students with the Truth About Drugs

Through seminars, presentations and educational materials, Darren has reached an estimated 3.1 million students with the truth about drugs.

anti-drug-activist-darren-tessitore.jpg

Anti-drug activist Darren Tessitore

New episode of Voices for Humanity features the work of anti-drug activist Darren Tessitore.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPHAsH3wFGY

SOURCE Scientology Network

Related Links

https://www.scientology.tv

