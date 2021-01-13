Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move Explores Hidden Stories

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums present Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move through March 14. Voices of Resilience celebrates the intersecting lives of women in Massachusetts and beyond who have changed the course of history. Through highlights of diverse "hidden figures" and narratives, this exhibition explores the collaborative and interconnected stories of social, educational, and cultural change as defined by women, women of color, and others on the move to a more inclusive and just world. The exhibit was created by guest curator Janine Fondon, Bay Path Assistant Professor and Chair of Undergraduate Communication aided by project scholars, Dr. Demetria Shabazz, and Dr. Lucie K. Lewis.

"This exhibit takes an inclusive look at women's history through highlights from the experiences of women and particularly women of color," said Fondon.

The Springfield Museums partnered with Fondon as a natural progression in the Museums' ongoing mission to be relevant to all. "Bringing light to the many hidden histories of women who fought for change helps us all understand a more complete narrative of American history. The Museums value exploring these stories," said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

Visitors to the exhibit will see an inclusive timeline of women's diverse history unfold with highlights and photos that provide new context to our knowledge about both women's rights and civil rights.

Exhibition scholar Dr. Demetria Rougeaux Shabazz, who is a communication scholar and President of Amherst Media's Board of Directors, notes that the exhibit presents an opportunity to learn about the dynamic ways that women, especially women of color in Western Massachusetts, have pushed passed challenges and created enduring legacies: "From Elizabeth 'Mum Bett' Freeman to Dr. Ruth Loving, this exhibition invites us to see women on the move for freedom and justice."

"It is an honor to be a part of this powerful exhibit," said Dr. Lucie Lewis, project scholar. "Remembering the shoulders on which we stand and discovering the spirit that guided their journey emboldens each of us to embrace the work that remains yet to be done."

Springfieldmuseums.org, One Admission/Five Museums,

including the one and only Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Parking is always FREE

SOURCE Springfield Museums Corporation

Related Links

https://springfieldmuseums.org

