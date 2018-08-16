Voicify, LLC welcomes Jason Fields as Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify (www.voicify.com), a voice experience platform provider, announced today that Jason Fields will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer.

According to Voicify CEO Jeff McMahon, "This is the perfect time for Jason to join Voicify as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer. Voicify has quickly emerged as the leader in voice experience management software. Jason's background as a top digital strategist will allow Voicify to further accelerate our leadership position in the market. In addition, Jason's passion for voice as a disruptive digital technology, coupled with his natural ability to connect partners, customers, and global leaders, make him the ideal person for this role."

Jason Fields (https://voicify.com/leadership) has held several executive leadership positions across both services and product organizations. Most recently, Jason was at Rightpoint where he was SVP of Solutions and Managing Director of West Coast Operations. Jason was also as a founding board member of the Microsoft's Customer Engagement Alliance and he was a faculty member at Emerson College in their Integrated Marketing Communications Master's program.

"Voicify is bringing enterprise-level voice experience management capabilities to the market that are unlike any other solution available," said Jason Fields. "What excites me most about the Voicify content management system is the intuitive UI and the Platform's powerful integrations to other leading enterprise software systems. Brands and Agencies can struggle with how to create and maintain a voice application. The Voicify Experience Platform answers that question simply and mightily."

About Voicify and the Company's Voice Experience Management Platform™

Voicify is the market leader in voice experience management software that combines voice optimized content management, cross-platform deployment, and voice-specific customer insights.

The Voicify Voice Experience Platform™ enables marketers to connect with their customers by creating highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that are automatically deployed to a broad array of voice platforms such as voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana), chatbots and other services. The platform enables non-technical users to deploy feature-rich voice applications quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.

Once brands have built and deployed a voice application on the Voicify Platform, brand authors can administer voice content within the Voicify Voice Content Management System™. The Voice Content Management System™ offers an intuitive interface that allows non-technical personnel to create, modify, and remove content for a voice application. This allows brands to create and maintain voice experiences that are more dynamic and engaging.

