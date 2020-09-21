VoIP.ms Launches Its Partner Program

Take advantage of a well-established VoIP provider when advising your customers

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VoIP.ms, a state-of-the-art Montreal-based VoIP Provider, announced today the launch of its Partner Program*. This program has been designed for people who consult with organizations to either simplify their communications, integrate complex systems, or simply source communication deals. VoIP.ms partners will earn an attractive recurring commission while avoiding to deal with the heavy burden of billing the customers themselves.

VoIP.ms has been in business since 2007 and is known industry-wide for its stellar customer service and feature-rich VoIP platform. Consultants can take advantage of partnering up with a well-established provider that is contract-free, pay-as-you-go, bring your own device, and offers free porting.

"We have witnessed incredible growth in the past two years since the launch of our referral program," commented David Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer at VoIP.ms. "We got this amazing crowd of evangelists at VoIP.ms that consistently drives our growth. To continue this growth trajectory, launching a partner program was the next logical step to meet the needs of our business customers that specialize as IT integrators, master agents, MSPs or VARs."

VoIP.ms Partner Program

This forever-evolving program will sit right in between VoIP.ms Referral Program and Reseller Program. It will allow to a select group of partners to earn an attractive recurring commission while avoiding dealing with the heavy burden of billing the customers themselves.

VoIP.ms partners will get instant access to a comprehensive dashboard including real-time statistics, payout tracking, and more.

* For all the details regarding this announcement, please visit: https://www.voip.ms/partners.

About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada with over 80,000 happily satisfied customers namely cPanel, ICON Health & Fitness, Toys"R" Us, and others. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features, as well as enhanced communication features to simplify both business and residential communications such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers Free Porting across U.S. and Canada for local & toll-free DIDs, termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax, and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms.

Media Contact

Daniela Brito

Marketing Manager

1-855-606-1475

[email protected]

