VOK DAMS Writes the Book on Agile Event Management

VOK DAMS was the first agency to develop and promote the implementation of agile management methodology for the events industry. " Agile project event management provides the answer to the requirements of all those involved in the implementation of efficient and complex communication strategies," Dams explains . "With agile event management, we have now started an exciting new chapter in the history of VOK DAMS, one which redefines what it means to be an agile agency." Dams has spoken on the methodology at more than 15 industry conferences and trend labs in 2018 and plans on further increasing exposure with the book, Agile Event Management , to be released in February 2019 as part of the "Essentials" series by leading corporate and technical research publishing house Springer Gabler . The book will initially be released as a German language version available on Amazon Germany . The release will follow the February 4 th launch of the "Essentials" series book Live Campaigns , co-authored by Dams and professor/author Stefan Luppold . An English version of Agile Event Management is scheduled for release later in 2019.

VOK DAMS first employed agile event management in the 2017 launch of the IBM Watson IoT Experience Center in Munich, Germany. Since then, the agency has produced several award-winning events using agile processes. This December, in an effort to further integrate agile strategies into day to day operations, more than 250 VOK DAMS worldwide employees participated in comprehensive agile event management training held in Munich as part of the company's annual employee and partner conference.

The agency has also planned for continued evolution of its methodology. At the newest VOK DAMS office in Philadelphia, for example, further developing agile event management is a key part of company strategy. "The principles behind agile event management are a fundamental part of our brand DNA," says Richard Stewart, Managing Director, VOK DAMS North America. "As such, we've assembled a team of staff and partners to tear apart what we think we know about our industry and consider new approaches to event planning and collaboration."

VOK DAMS (www.vokdams.com) is a global brand experience agency with its worldwide headquarters based in Wuppertal, Germany.

SOURCE VOK DAMS