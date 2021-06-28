Volante Technologies Continues Winning Streak by Coming First in the 2021 IBS Intelligence Sales League Table (SLT) for Wholesale Banking Payments

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and MEXICO CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it has topped the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table (SLT) in wholesale banking payments.

The IBS Intelligence Sales League Table (SLT) is a widely accepted annual benchmarking exercise conducted by IBS Intelligence that ranks global banking technology supplier-systems based on the number of new customer contracts signed in a given calendar year. The ranking is used by banks to help validate performance on a global scale.

The results show that in 2020, more financial institutions trusted their payments modernisation to Volante than to any other provider. Volante accounted for 47% of all new wholesale banking payments solution implementations for the year, more than the three nearest competitors combined, across all geographic regions and customer types. Organisations like Goldman Sachs , Poste Italiane , PostePay , First American Trust , and Banorte selected Volante as their payments modernisation partner for real-time/instant payments , cross-border payments , ISO 20022 migration , and cloud Payments as a Service .

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO of Volante Technologies, said, "Last year we were ranked as a global leader in wholesale payments, so we are truly delighted to win the category this year outright. Coming first in the IBSI SLT is a great way to continue our winning streak, having recently won recognition from Banking Technology's MEA Finance as the Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider, and CFI.CO's 2021 Award for Best Payments and Financial Messaging Solution ."

Oddiraju continued, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredibly talented teams across the world and our customers and partners for trusting us and choosing Volante for their strategic initiatives and long term partnerships."

Robin Amlot, Managing Editor, IBS Intelligence, said, "We congratulate Volante Technologies for the achievement in ranking #1 for its VolPay payments ecosystem in the closely fought category of Payment Systems | Wholesale in the annual IBSI Sales League Table 2021. The company also performed strongly in the InsurTech category. In a year like no other, Volante Technologies has again demonstrated the high quality of its services and solutions."

To access a copy of the IBSI Sales League Table, please download it here.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com . Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech .

