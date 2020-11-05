Volante Technologies Expands Leadership Team With Key Customer Success Hires

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced strategic additions to its leadership team with senior hires in customer success and solution delivery. This follows Volante's recent raise of $35m in growth capital from a consortium of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners, including BNY Mellon, Citi, Poste Italiane, and Visa Ventures.

Debbie Payne, SVP Global Customer Success, brings over thirty years of experience leading global support, delivery, and account management teams at fintechs of all sizes, including Fiserv, CheckFree, HelioGraph, Mercator/IBM, and Fidelity. At Volante, Debbie will have oversight of all aspects of customer success, ensuring the growth of resilient customer relationships based on high-quality collaboration.

Payne said, "I specialize in building high performing teams with processes centered on ensuring customer success. Quality is extremely important to me, as I know it is vital to over one hundred financial institutions that depend on Volante's solutions and cloud-native payments services . I am passionately committed to listening to and acting on customer feedback to improve their experience. I am excited to be joining Volante at this sharp inflection point in the company's growth, and in the evolution of the financial services industry."

Buddhadeb Das Gupta, SVP Payment Solutions, comes to Volante with over three decades of experience as a technology professional and entrepreneur. His track record includes managing large business unit P&Ls and global customer engagements at Oracle Financial Services, serving as COO of Nous Infosystems, and co-founding Postero, an AI-based solution for workforce management. Prior to joining Volante, Das Gupta was EVP of Product at JMR Infotech, a digital core banking innovator.

At Volante, Das Gupta will lead the company's solution delivery and implementation teams worldwide. Reflecting on his role, Das Gupta said, "Our blue-chip financial institution customers rely on us to process trillions of dollars in value and millions of transactions every day, so that they can in turn focus on their clients. I am energized about ensuring that every single one of our customers has the smoothest, highest-quality delivery and implementation experience available in the market today."

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies said, "Serving as a trusted partner to our customers has always been part of Volante's DNA. We genuinely believe that our success is predicated on our customers' success. In the spirit of continuing this tradition, I am delighted to welcome Debbie and Buddhadeb and their deep domain expertise, experience, and customer-first attitude to the Volante leadership team."

