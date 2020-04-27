Volante Technologies Joins U.S. Faster Payments Council

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies Inc., a global provider of payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation, today announced that it has officially joined the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing faster payments in the United States. As a member of the council, Volante will be joining as a voting member in the Technology Providers segment to further address issues that inhibit the adoption of faster payments.

In the U.S., Volante is known as the enabler of the first real-time payment over The Clearing House RTP® network, and has been an active participant within the Faster Payments Task Force. Internationally, the company has been a driving force in payments modernization, helping banks of all sizes process real-time payments, as a service in the cloud or on-premise, for regional frameworks such as UK Faster Payments, Mexico SPEI, and EU SEPA instant. Recently, the company launched its free RTP as a service program, eliminating the onboarding and service costs typically associated with connecting to new payments rails.

"As an independent, solution-agnostic member organization, the FPC is in a unique position to work with all industry stakeholders and tackle challenges that may be more difficult to address through bilateral cooperation alone," said Reed Luhtanen, executive director, Faster Payments Council. "We look forward to leveraging Volante's expertise in payments innovation and transformation across the bank spectrum."

Ganesh Srinivasan, Director Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Volante Technologies, said, "We're on the verge of a transformation in how we make payments in the United States. Rapid technology innovation, cloud adoption, and the demand for smarter, faster payments, present a huge opportunity – and not just for the large banks. We want to give the smaller banks an equal opportunity to participate in the real-time revolution and build a sustainable competitive advantage as well."

He continued, "As a new member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council, we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge to help the community define best practices and standards to help further drive the adoption of faster payments. We are fully committed to this initiative and we look forward to collaborating with our fellow members."

About the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC)

The FPC is an industry-led membership organization whose mission is to facilitate a world-class payment system where Americans can safely and securely pay anyone, anywhere, at any time and with near-immediate funds availability. By design, the FPC encourages a diverse range of perspectives and is open to all stakeholders in the U.S. payment system. Guided by principles of fairness, inclusiveness, flexibility, and transparency, the FPC uses collaborative, problem-solving approaches to resolve the issues that are inhibiting broad faster payments adoption in this country. For more information, please visit FasterPaymentsCouncil.org.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is a global provider of technology and software as a service to accelerate digital transformation and modernization in financial services. Our clients include the world's largest banks, market infrastructures, exchanges, clearing houses, corporate treasuries, and card networks.

Volante's ecosystem of business services simplifies and automates complex systems and processes in payments, capital markets, and financial message integration. As a result, our clients are able to stay ahead of emerging market trends, become more competitive, deliver superior customer experiences, and grow their businesses through innovation.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2001, Volante today serves as a trusted, strategic business partner to over 90 financial institutions in 35 countries.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com.

