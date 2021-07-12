Volante Technologies Wins Best Real-Time Payments Solution at the PayTech Awards in their fourth award win of 2021

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and MEXICO CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced their latest win, taking the Best Real-Time Payments Solution category at the 2021 PayTech Awards. The PayTech Awards are now in their fourth year and recognise excellence and innovation in the finance and payment industry worldwide and provide an additional industry endorsement.

Volante's cloud-native payments solutions are inherently real-time and 24x7 and give financial institutions the freedom to evolve past the limitations of legacy technology enabling them to respond faster to change, adopt new standards such as ISO 20022 and deliver the benefits of modern payments capabilities to their end customers.

Led by FinTech Futures' Editor in Chief, Tanya Andreasyan, eleven judges from the world of financial services, banks, and fintech selected Volante Technologies' cloud native payments product as the Best Real-Time Payments Solution. Volante also achieved Highly Commended in the Best Cloud Payments Solution category.

Volante has been a pioneer in the area of instant/real-time payments (RTP) since 2017 with its collaboration with BNY Mellon providing the bank with the core technology to enable the first real-time payments in the US. In addition to BNY Mellon, Volante has also recently enabled two Saudi banks to go live on the new local Saudi RTP network; one of these banks subsequently initiated the first end-to-end real-time payment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, said, "While real-time payments present an ideal opportunity for financial institutions to get ahead of the competition by bringing new customer experiences to market, most banks are being held back by legacy technology which makes them unable to capitalise on this opportunity. Volante integrates with existing systems so banks are able to achieve all their modernisation objectives, benefit from increased business resiliency, reduced operational and infrastructure costs, and deliver greater innovation for their customers."

Tanya Andreasyan, Editor in Chief, FinTech Futures, and a PayTech Awards Judge, said, "Volante Technologies' real-time payments solution is a worthy winner – it has an impressive client base and enables high-impact business outcomes for its users, whilst providing benefits such as faster onboarding and regulatory compliance. Winning a PayTech Awards Excellence in Tech category is a valuable recognition and endorsement by the industry."

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com . Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech .

