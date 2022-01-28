Volaris Announces 4Q and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th, 2022. The management will host a conference call on Friday, February 25th, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jaime Pous Chief Financial Officer Mr. Holger Blankenstein Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, February 25th, 2022 Time: 9:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 10:00 am New York (USA) (ET) United States dial in: +1-844-204-8586 Mexico dial in: +52-55-8880-8040 International dial in: +1-412-317-6346 Participant Code: Volaris Replay access Code: 10163641 Webcast: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=423f690b-ffe2-401e-9603-561864dcb46d

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, Volaris will begin its quiet period on February 11th, 2022, and will end immediately after the earnings call on February 25th, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact:

Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo

Investor Relations / [email protected]

Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 185 and its fleet from 4 to 102 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 510 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States, Central and South America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

