Volaris Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its third quarter 2019 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

Earnings Release – 3Q19 Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019 Time: After close of markets This release will be available on our website: http://ir.volaris.com



Conference Call & Webcast - 3Q19





Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO Presenter for the Company: Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP

Ms. Sonia Jerez, VP & CFO



Date: Friday, October 25, 2019 Time: 10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time) United States dial in (toll free): 1-877-830-2576 Mexico dial in (toll free): 001-800-514-6145 Brazil dial in (toll free): 0800-891-6744 International dial in: +1-785-424-1726 Participant entry number: VOLARIS Webcast will be available on our website: https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs191025tLO3gSxu.html



A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:

María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444



Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 194 and its fleet from four to 80 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 384 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

SOURCE Volaris

Related Links

http://www.volaris.com

