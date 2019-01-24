Volaris Reports January 2019 Traffic Results; Passenger Growth of 14%, Load Factor of 82%

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports January 2019 preliminary traffic results.

During January 2019 Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMs), by 10.2% year over year. Total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs), in January 2019 increased 12.1% year over year, reaching 1.6 billion. Volaris transported a total of 1.7 million passengers during the month, an increase of 13.6% year over year. In January 2019, Volaris increased domestic and international ASMs by 13.0% and 4.5%, respectively. Network load factor for January was 81.5%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points year over year.

Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commented: "Capacity growth in terms of ASMs was driven by better aircraft utilization, and the passenger demand continues to be solid for Volaris. As a general outlook, unit revenues continue improving as compared to last year."

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month and year-to-date.



January

2019 January

2018 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)





Domestic 1,117 976 14.5% International 504 471 7.0% Total 1,621 1,447 12.1% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)





Domestic 1,363 1,206 13.0% International 628 601 4.5% Total 1,991 1,807 10.2% Load Factor (in %, scheduled)





Domestic 82.0% 80.9% 1.1 pp International 80.6% 78.3% 2.3 pp Total 81.5% 80.1% 1.4 pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)





Domestic 1,299 1,124 15.6% International 357 333 7.1% Total 1,656 1,457 13.6%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 172 and its fleet from four to 77 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 360 daily flight segments on routes that connect 41 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for nine consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

SOURCE Volaris

Related Links

http://www.volaris.com

