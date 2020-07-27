Volaris Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results: Robust Liquidity Preservation Plan with Minimal Cash Burn, End Cash Balance of Ps.10 Billion

MEXICO CITY, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announces its financial results for the second quarter 2020.

The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

During the second quarter 2020, the Company carefully managed its capacity, measured by available seat miles (ASMs), in response to the decline in demand for air travel due to the virus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

In April, 2020 the Company announced that pursuant to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the Government of the United Mexican States, acting through the General Health Council (Consejo de Salubridad General ("GHC")) declared a health emergency due to force majeure, as a result of the disease pandemic caused by the COVID-19, which would be in effect until new notification (the "Declaration of Emergency").

The Declaration of Emergency and the health security measures announced by the GHC, such as the suspension of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sector, as well as the call to the population to comply with stay at home, impacted the demand for passenger air transportation.

The second quarter of 2020 was characterized by three very different months: in April and May, the fall in demand required significant capacity cuts. In April, Volaris operated 18% ASMs vs the same period in 2019 and in May this fell still further to 12%. This trend was reversed in June, when Volaris operated 41% ASMs compared to those operated in the same period in 2019. This was a ramp-up of more than 234% compared to May 2020, taking advantage of the early signs of recovery particularly in the domestic market and the ramp-up was significantly faster than our domestic competitors. The domestic market held up better than the international markets and Central America remained closed altogether.

For the ramp-up in June and further into the third quarter, Volaris has taken a breadth over depth approach to network recovery, focusing on marginal contribution of flights. By end of June 2020 service re-started in 49% of domestic routes and 22% of US markets, albeit both at a lower frequency vs. 2019.

The main effects of the reductions and the gradual recovery of demand and capacity at the end of the second quarter, are described as follows:

Total operating revenues were Ps.1,526 million for the second quarter, a decrease of 81.7% year over year.

Total ancillary revenues were Ps.711 million for the second quarter, a decrease of 75.5% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the second quarter reached Ps.644, an increase of 25.2% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 46.6% of total operating revenues for the second quarter 2020, increasing 11.7 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.

Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.108. 9 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 19.7% year over year.

for the second quarter, a decrease of 19.7% year over year. Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.274. 4 cents for the second quarter, an increase of more than 100% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.43.8 for the second quarter, a decrease of 10.4% year over year.

for the second quarter, an increase of more than 100% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.43.8 for the second quarter, a decrease of 10.4% year over year. Operating expenses per available seat mile excluding fuel, (CASM ex fuel) reached Ps.234. 3 cents for the second quarter, an increase of more than 100% year over year; with an average exchange rate depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 22.2% year over year.

for the second quarter, an increase of more than 100% year over year; with an average exchange rate depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 22.2% year over year. Operating loss was Ps.2,347 million for the second quarter, a significant decrease compared with the operating income of Ps.659 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the second quarter was (153.8%), a deterioration of (161.7) percentage points year over year.

Net loss was Ps.1,644 million (Ps.1.62 loss per share / U.S. $0.71 loss per ADS), giving a negative net margin of (107.7%) for the second quarter.

loss per ADS), giving a negative net margin of (107.7%) for the second quarter. At the close of the second quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 2.3% against the U.S. dollar (Ps.22.97 per U.S. dollar) with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.23.51 per U.S. dollar). The Company booked a net foreign exchange gain of Ps.1,109 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position.

During the second quarter of 2020, the net cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps.584 million. The net cash flow generated by investing activities reached Ps.71 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.1,179 million, which included Ps.806 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.120 million, thus leading to a net decrease of cash and cash equivalents in the second quarter of Ps.644 million. As of June 30, 2020 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.10,013 million.

Fuel Price reduction and Peso Depreciation

Fuel price reduction: The average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 10.4% in the second quarter of 2020, year over year, reaching Ps.43.8 per gallon (U.S. $1.9 ).

The average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 10.4% in the second quarter of 2020, year over year, reaching Ps.43.8 per gallon (U.S. ). Peso depreciation: The Mexican peso depreciated 22.2% against the U.S. dollar year over year, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.12 per U.S. dollar in the second quarter of 2019 to Ps.23.37 per U.S. dollar during the second quarter of 2020. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, the Mexican peso (Ps.22.97 per U.S. dollar) depreciated 19.8% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year (Ps.19.17 per U.S. dollar).

Passenger Traffic Contraction, Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and TRASM decrease

Passenger traffic contraction: Volaris had 1.1 million passengers booked in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 80.5% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) decreased 78.8% year over year. System load factor during the second quarter decreased 8.1 percentage points year over year to a level of 79.2%.

Total ancillary revenue reduction: For the second quarter of 2020, total ancillary revenue decreased 75.5% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger in the second quarter of 2020 increased 25.2% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 46.6% of total operating revenue of the second quarter, an increase of 11.7 percentage points year over year.

For the second quarter of 2020, total ancillary revenue decreased 75.5% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger in the second quarter of 2020 increased 25.2% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 46.6% of total operating revenue of the second quarter, an increase of 11.7 percentage points year over year. TRASM decrease: For the second quarter of 2020, TRASM decreased 19.7% year over year. During the second quarter of 2020, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, decreased 76.6% year over year.

Total Unit Cost Raise and Peso depreciation

CASM and CASM ex fuel in the second quarter of 2020 reached Ps.274.4 (U.S. $11.94 cents ) and Ps.234. 3 cents (U.S. $10.20 ), respectively. This represented an increase of more than 100% for CASM and CASM ex fuel, year over year; mainly driven by the capacity reduction as measured by available seat miles (ASMs), and the average exchange rate depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 22.2%.

Young and Fuel-Efficient Consumption Fleet

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company returned one A319 aircraft and incorporated one A320 NEO aircraft to its fleet. As of June 30, 2020 , Volaris' fleet comprised 82 aircraft (7 A319s, 59 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.4 years. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, Volaris' fleet had an average of 187 seats per aircraft, 76% of our aircraft were sharklet-equipped, and 29% were NEO.

Liquidity Preservation Plan with a Net Cash Flow Generated by Operating Activities

Since the COVID-19 contingency started, the Company´s main objective has been to preserve the liquidity position. The Company implemented a "liquidity preservation plan" which achieved a total of $6.1 billion pesos or $266 million in US dollar terms through payment deferrals and cost reductions for 2020. Around $1.6 billion pesos ( $61 million dollars ) were deferred to 2021. Specifically, for the second quarter, our liquidity preservation plan brought $2.2 billion pesos in benefits; of which $357 million pesos were cost avoidance.

pesos or in US dollar terms through payment deferrals and cost reductions for 2020. Around pesos ( ) were deferred to 2021. Specifically, for the second quarter, our liquidity preservation plan brought pesos in benefits; of which pesos were cost avoidance. During the second quarter of 2020, the net cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps.584 million. The net cash flow generated by investing activities reached Ps.71 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.1,179 million, which included Ps.806 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.120 million, thus having a net decrease of cash and cash equivalents in the second quarter of Ps.644 million. As of June 30, 2020 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.10,013 million, representing 35.0% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.4,568 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption).

Non derivatives financial instruments

During 2019, the Company established hedges on its U.S. dollar denominated revenues through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in U.S. dollar as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship was designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of the lease liabilities. During the second quarter 2020, the impact of these hedges was Ps.39 million, which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.

Additionally, during 2019, the Company established hedges on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as a hedge instrument a portion of its U.S. dollar denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship was designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of U.S. dollar denominated monetary asset. During the second quarter 2020, the impact of these hedges was Ps.71 million, which has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.

For the hedging relationships described, the effective portion of the hedging instrument's change in fair value is recognized in Other Comprehensive Income or OCI. The accounting records corresponding to the recycling of the OCI are made in accordance with IFRS 9. Under this Standard, the portion recorded in OCI is recognized in the results in the same period in which the expected hedging for cash flows affect the result of the period. As of June 30, 2020 , OCI includes a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.5,847 million. As of December 31, 2019 , OCI includes a positive foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million.

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 96 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 229 daily flight segments on routes that connect 39 cities in Mexico and 15 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "may," "continue," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators









Unaudited Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Variance (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) (US Dollars)* (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 66 1,526 8,329 (81.7%) Total operating expenses (millions) 169 3,873 7,670 (49.5%) EBIT (millions) (102) (2,347) 659 NA EBIT margin (153.8%) (153.8%) 7.9% (161.7) pp Depreciation and amortization 63 1,451 1,335 8.7% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 19 426 316 34.9% Net (loss) income (millions) (72) (1,644) 119 NA Net (loss) income margin (107.7%) (107.7%) 1.4% (109.1) pp (Loss) income per share:







Basic (pesos) (0.07) (1.62) 0.12 NA Diluted (pesos) (0.07) (1.62) 0.12 NA (Loss) income per ADS:







Basic (pesos) (0.71) (16.24) 1.18 NA Diluted (pesos) (0.71) (16.24) 1.18 NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 1,437 6,154 (76.6%) Domestic - 1,202 4,250 (71.7%) International - 235 1,904 (87.7%) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 1,138 5,370 (78.8%) Domestic - 936 3,812 (75.4%) International - 202 1,558 (87.0%) Load factor (2) - 79.2% 87.3% (8.1) pp Domestic - 77.8% 89.7% (11.9) pp International - 86.3% 81.9% 4.4 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 4.7 108.9 135.5 (19.7%) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 28.0 644 514 25.2% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 61.7 1,417 1,475 (4.0%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 11.94 274.4 124.9 >100% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 11.74 6.53 79.9% CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 10.20 234.3 74.5 >100% CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 10.03 3.89 >100% Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 1,105 5,654 (80.5%) Departures (1) - 7,785 34,848 (77.7%) Block hours (1) - 19,472 87,686 (77.8%) Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 13.1 63.4 (79.3%) Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 1.9 43.8 48.9 (10.4%) Aircraft at end of period - 82 78 5.1% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 7.7 13.1 (41.1%) Average exchange rate - 23.37 19.12 22.2% End of period exchange rate - 22.97 19.17 19.8% *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) Includes schedule and charter. (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period. (2) Includes schedule. (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues". (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators

Unaudited Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2019 Variance (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) (US Dollars)* (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 407 9,350 15,522 (39.8%) Total operating expenses (millions) 496 11,389 14,836 (23.2%) EBIT (millions) (89) (2,039) 685 NA EBIT margin (21.8%) (21.8%) 4.4% (26.2) pp Depreciation and amortization 126 2,893 2,627 10.1% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 35 801 543 47.5% Net (loss) income (millions) (137) (3,137) 639 NA Net (loss) income margin (33.5%) (33.5%) 4.1% (37.6) pp (Loss) income per share:







Basic (pesos) (0.13) (3.10) 0.63 NA Diluted (pesos) (0.13) (3.10) 0.63 NA (Loss) income per ADS:







Basic (pesos) (1.35) (31.00) 6.31 NA Diluted (pesos) (1.35) (31.00) 6.31 NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 7,533 11,858 (36.5%) Domestic - 5,455 8,221 (33.6%) International - 2,078 3,637 (42.9%) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 6,304 10,114 (37.7%) Domestic - 4,596 7,198 (36.2%) International - 1,708 2,916 (41.4%) Load factor (2) - 83.7% 85.3% (1.6) pp Domestic - 84.2% 87.6% (3.4) pp International - 82.2% 80.3% 1.9 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 5.4 125.0 131.0 (4.6%) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 25.2 578 515 12.2% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 64.2 1,475 1,463 0.8% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.7 152.8 125.2 22.0% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 7.1 6.5 8.2% CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 4.8 111.1 76.5 45.3% CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 5.14 3.99 28.9% Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 6,382 10,617 (39.9%) Departures (1) - 41,446 67,046 (38.2%) Block hours (1) - 106,110 170,534 (37.8%) Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 75.0 121.7 (38.3%) Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 1.8 41.8 47.5 (12.0%) Aircraft at end of period - 82 78 5.1% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 11.4 12.9 (11.6%) Average exchange rate - 21.62 19.17 12.8% End of period exchange rate - 22.97 19.17 19.8% *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) Includes schedule and charter. (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period. (2) Includes schedule. (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues". (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Unaudited Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Variance (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 63 1,436 8,038 (82.1%) Fare revenues 37 854 5,431 (84.3%) Other passenger revenues 25 582 2,607 (77.7%)









Non-passenger revenues 6 129 302 (57.3%) Other non-passenger revenues 4 102 250 (59.1%) Cargo 1 27 52 (48.3%)









Non-derivatives financial instruments (2) (39) (11) >100%









Total operating revenues 66 1,526 8,329 (81.7%)









Other operating income (8) (180) (123) 46.1% Depreciation of right of use assets 54 1,240 1,180 5.1% Salaries and benefits 29 665 887 (25.0%) Fuel expense, net (1) 22 505 3,087 (83.6%) Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 19 438 1,188 (63.2%) Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 19 426 316 34.9% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 8 179 350 (48.8%) Maintenance expenses 7 166 369 (55.2%) Other operating expenses 10 224 260 (14.0%) Depreciation and amortization 9 210 155 35.9% Operating expenses 169 3,873 7,670 (49.5%)









Operating (loss) income (102) (2,347) 659 NA









Finance income 1 27 54 (49.9%) Finance cost (2) (50) (1,137) (520) >100% Exchange gain, net 48 1,109 3 >100% Comprehensive financing result - (1) (462) (99.7%)









(Loss) income before income tax (102) (2,348) 197 NA Income tax benefit (expense) 31 704 (78) NA Net (loss) income (72) (1,644) 119 NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) 2Q 2020 and 2Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.70.5 million and Ps.13.7 million, respectively. (2) During second quarter 2020, as a result of the capacity reduction due to COVID-19, the Company recorded the ineffective portion related to the derivative financial instruments by an amount of Ps.429 million, which is presented as part of the financial costs.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Unaudited Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 391 8,984 15,015 (40.2%) Fare revenues 249 5,727 10,061 (43.1%) Other passenger revenues 142 3,257 4,954 (34.3%)









Non-passenger revenues 19 433 518 (16.5%) Other non-passenger revenues 15 350 404 (13.5%) Cargo 4 83 114 (27.0%)









Non-derivatives financial instruments (3) (66) (11) >100%









Total operating revenues 407 9,350 15,522 (39.8%)









Other operating income (13) (301) (123) >100% Fuel expense, net (1) 131 3,018 5,770 (47.7%) Depreciation of right of use assets 108 2,474 2,336 5.9% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 83 1,915 2,420 (20.9%) Salaries and benefits 70 1,605 1,739 (7.7%) Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 35 801 543 47.5% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 24 542 621 (12.7%) Maintenance expenses 17 399 723 (44.7%) Other operating expenses 23 517 516 0.2% Depreciation and amortization 18 419 291 43.9% Operating expenses 496 11,389 14,836 (23.2%)









Operating (loss) income (89) (2,039) 685 NA









Finance income 3 76 92 (17.1%) Finance cost (2) (78) (1,794) (1,023) 75.4% Exchange (loss) gain, net (32) (725) 1,157 NA Comprehensive financing result (106) (2,442) 227 NA









(Loss) income before income tax (195) (4,481) 912 NA Income tax benefit (expense) 59 1,344 (274) NA Net (loss) income (137) (3,137) 639 NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) 2Q YTD 2020 and 2Q YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.118.7 million and Ps.13.9 million, respectively. (2) During second quarter 2020, as a result of the capacity reduction due to COVID-19, the Company recorded the ineffective portion related to the derivative financial instruments by an amount of Ps.429 million, which is presented as part of the financial costs.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2020 (US Dollars)* Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues 25 582 2,607 (77.7%) Non-passenger revenues 6 129 302 (57.3%) Total ancillary revenues 31 711 2,909 (75.5%)









Booked passengers (thousands) - 1,105 5,654 (80.5%)









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 28 644 514 25.2%









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.



The following table shows the first one half of the year additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2020 (US Dollars)* Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues 142 3,257 4,954 (34.3%) Non-passenger revenues 19 433 518 (16.5%) Total ancillary revenues 161 3,689 5,472 (32.6%)









Booked passengers (thousands) - 6,382 10,617 (39.9%)









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 25.2 578 515 12.2%









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In millions of Mexican pesos) June 30, 2020 Unaudited June 30, 2020 Unaudited December 31, 2019 Audited (US Dollars)* Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 436 10,013 7,980 Accounts receivable 119 2,743 2,320 Inventories 12 278 302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45 1,045 781 Financial instruments 1 28 134 Guarantee deposits 62 1,416 600 Total current assets 676 15,522 12,117 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 306 7,021 7,385 Right of use assets 1,428 32,799 34,129 Intangible assets, net 7 167 167 Financial instruments - 2 3 Deferred income taxes 139 3,194 1,543 Guarantee deposits 381 8,759 7,644 Other assets 5 120 166 Other long- term assets 9 199 141 Total non-current assets 2,275 52,261 51,178 Total assets 2,951 67,783 63,295 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 254 5,832 3,680 Accounts payable 160 3,678 1,656 Accrued liabilities 77 1,759 2,532 Lease liabilities 298 6,844 4,721 Other taxes and fees payable 99 2,267 2,102 Income taxes payable - 2 141 Financial instruments 38 869 - Financial debt 155 3,569 2,086 Other liabilities 13 304 407 Total short-term liabilities 1,094 25,124 17,324 Financial instruments - - - Financial debt 82 1,876 2,890 Accrued liabilities 3 72 91 Lease liabilities 1,842 42,307 35,797 Other liabilities 103 2,371 1,470 Employee benefits 2 45 38 Deferred income taxes 7 156 156 Total long-term liabilities 2,038 46,827 40,441 Total liabilities 3,132 71,951 57,765 Equity





Capital stock 129 2,974 2,974 Treasury shares (8) (176) (170) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 13 291 291 Additional paid-in capital 81 1,851 1,880 Retained (losses) earnings (117) (2,698) 438 Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) (1) (279) (6,409) 116 Total equity (181) (4,167) 5,530 Total liabilities and equity 2,951 67,783 63,295







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 * Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) As of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019 the figures include a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.5,847 million and a positive foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million, respectively, related to non-derivatives financial instruments.



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2019 (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 25 584 1,527 Net cash flow generated by investing activities 3 71 171 Net cash flow used in financing activities** (51) (1,179) (571) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (23) (524) 1,127 Net foreign exchange differences (5) (120) (74) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 464 10,658 7,071 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 436 10,013 8,124







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.806 million and Ps.1,582 million for the three months ended period June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 148 3,403 5,257 Net cash flow generated by (used in) investing activities 1 34 (208) Net cash flow used in financing activities** (133) (3,048) (2,633) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 17 389 2,416 Net foreign exchange differences 72 1,645 (155) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 347 7,980 5,863 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 436 10,013 8,124







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.2,626 million and Ps.3,130 million for the six months ended period June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

