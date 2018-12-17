VOLCANOES 3D: THE FIRES OF CREATION Opens at the California Science Center January 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLCANOES 3D: THE FIRES OF CREATION, blasts into the California Science Center IMAX theater on January 21, 2019. Guests are invited to join intrepid explorer Carsten Peter as he dodges boulders at the edge of an active volcano in Indonesia, descends to a boiling lava lake in Vanuatu, and visits incredible acid ponds, geysers and mineral deposit fields in Ethiopia. Peter also explored the archeological ghost town of Pompeii, hydrothermal vents at the bottom of the ocean and witnessed the devastating effects of the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Hawaii.

"VOLCANOES 3D offers the closest possible approximation to experiencing an eruption, or descending into a volcano, while remaining safe," notes California Science Center President Jeff Rudolph. "We are thrilled to show our audiences the incredible power of volcanoes, as they learn about the ways volcanic activity has shaped and affected our world."

Earth is a planet born of fire. For billions of years, volcanoes have helped create the world we know. From the continents to the air we breathe and even life itself, all have their origins in fire. With over 500 active volcanoes, Earth is bursting at the seams with these forces of mass construction. The story of volcanoes is the story of the planet's creation, and the story of us.

Wendy MacKeigan, CEO of SK Films, says "We are excited to present this electrifying and educational story of VOLCANOES 3D. Audiences will see volcanoes up close and personal, like never before on the Giant Screen. The film will take them to places they would normally not be able to go."

The director and producer of VOLCANOES 3D, Michael Dalton-Smith, shares, "We often think of volcanoes as being destructive, but they also build and play a beneficial role on the planet. There are dozens of volcanoes erupting each day from the bottom of the ocean to mountain peaks. To witness one in action is both beautiful and awe-inspiring." He adds, "Most importantly, I hope that the audience will come away with a better understanding of the forces that shaped the world we know today."

Audiences will be captivated as they discover molten worlds and exploding craters in this adrenaline-filled, immersive experience. VOLCANOES 3D is an SK Films release of a Digital Crossing Films production, in association with the Giant Screen Dome Theater Consortium. The film will be shown in IMAX® and Giant Screen Theaters.

