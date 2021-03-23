Voler Strategic Advisors Wins Two California School Public Relations Association Awards for Work with Berryessa Union School District

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors announced that they have been awarded two California School Public Relations Association (CALSPRA) awards for their work with the Berryessa Union School District.

Selected by public relations experts from throughout the nation, Voler Strategic Advisors was selected as the winner in two categories: CALSPRA's Best Newsletter and Special Events. Both projects were developed for the Berryessa Union School District and showcase the value of innovation and adaptability of communications during the COVID pandemic. For example, CALSPRA's Special Events category recognized Voler's work in developing virtual graduation ceremonies, which were some of the first to be recorded throughout the state.

"It is an amazing honor for our firm to be selected as a CALSPRA award recipient in these two categories," said Perla A. Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "I would like to thank the Berryessa Union School District for their partnership and continuous belief in our creative abilities, agility, and communications strategy."

This marks the second consecutive year that Voler Strategic Advisors has won two CALSPRA awards. They won in 2020 in the categories of best logo and best overall marketing campaign.

Entering their eleventh year as a full-service communications firm, Voler Strategic Advisors has developed a reputation for being California's premier communications firm in the education space.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

