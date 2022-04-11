Volition Blue LLC Announces Participation in Visible Hands' Fund 1 for Underrepresented Founders in the US

Volition Blue LLC is a Texas-based consulting firm bridging the gap between Africans – both resident on the continent and in the diaspora – and global investment opportunities.

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volition Blue LLC has announced its investment as a Limited Partner in Visible Hands' Fund 1. The fund provides $10m in venture capital to underrepresented founders in the US. Volition Blue invests alongside institutions like Bank of America and Equity Alliance.

As a Limited Partner, Volition Blue provides funding sourced from African HNIs who are committed to investing at the earliest stage, where support is lacking the most.

Visible Hands, the manager of the fund, is a venture capital firm founded in 2020 to help ambitious women, BIPOC or Latinx startup founders who will lead thriving enterprises. The company has graduated 50 entrepreneurs from the Visible Hands Accelerator, completed over 100 events, and has been featured by Crunchbase, NASDAQ, Fortune and the Boston Globe, among others.

In 2021, Africans in the diaspora remitted over $41 billion dollars to the continent. Volition Blue's mission evolved from the gap in connecting Africans to global wealth opportunities. By extension, that wealth will contribute to the economic development of the African people and continent, through remittances.

"We recognise that Visible Hands' Fund 1 provides an excellent opportunity for Africans to invest in founders in the US who have historically received insignificant attention from the venture capital community. That fits directly with our objective to identify and provide global wealth options to Africans around the world," says Subomi Plumptre, Manager at Volition Blue LLC. "It is also a strategic decision for us to invest in the Fund as a consulting firm that supports international companies looking to set up in Africa."

Find out more about Volition Blue LLC here: www.volitionblue.com

About Volition Blue LLC

