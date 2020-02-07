VolitionRx Announces Filing of Registration Statements

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced that it has filed registration statements on Form S-3 and Form S-8, respectively, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The primary purpose of filing the registration statements is to significantly reduce the legal and administrative burdens, for both Volition and many of its long-standing shareholders, with respect to conducting routine transactions in its common stock by registering such shares for resale and enhancing overall liquidity.

Volition is not registering any shares to sell for itself and will not receive any proceeds from the sales of shares by the shareholders named in the registration statements but will incur expenses in connection with such registrations. However, upon the exercise of certain warrants and/or stock options exercisable for shares of common stock covered by the registration statements, Volition will receive the proceeds from such exercise in the future. Volition intends to use any such proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Registration Statements

The registration statements relate to the possible offer and sale, from time to time, by the shareholders named therein, some of whom are affiliates of Volition, of up to an aggregate of 13,616,226 shares of common stock of Volition. The registration of these shares does not necessarily mean that any of the shares will be offered or sold by such shareholders.

Separate registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but have not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, pursuant to the registration statements prior to the time that the applicable registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statements and the related prospectuses included therein may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website located at www.sec.gov or, from Volition at 13215 Bee Cave Parkway, Suite 125, Galleria Oaks B, Austin, Texas 78738, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

The shareholders are not required to sell any shares of Volition common stock and there is no assurance that any of these shareholders will sell any or all of the shares of Volition's common stock covered by the registration statement. Volition is currently not aware of any agreements, arrangements or understandings with respect to the sale or other disposition of any of the shares covered by the registration statements.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the potential sale of Volition's common stock by the shareholders named in the registration statements, the potential future exercise of warrants and/or stock options to acquire shares of Volition common stock and the intended use of proceeds therefrom, and Volition's expenses related to the registration of the shares covered by the registration statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties including those identified in the registration statements and the prospectuses related to the resale of Volition's common stock by the shareholders listed therein, Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

NucleosomicsTM and its logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries.

