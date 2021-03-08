VolitionRx Limited to Present at Conferences in March 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Reynolds, and its Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Scott Powell, are scheduled to present at six conferences in March 2021.

During the conferences, Mr. Reynolds and Dr. Powell will outline Volition's business, clinical, regulatory and operational milestones.

Details of the conference presentations (all virtual) are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference - March 9-10, 2021

Presentation: Tuesday March 9 at 7:00 am ET

Register: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference – March 17-19, 2021

Presentation time to be confirmed

https://m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

Sidoti & Co. Spring Virtual Investor Conference -Mar 24– 25, 2021

Presentation: Wednesday March 24 at 10 am ET

https://sidoticonference.com/events

Life Sciences Investor Forum - March 25, 2021

Presentation: Thursday March 25 at 11:00 am ET

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/life-sciences-investor-forum-0

Benzinga BIOTECH SMALL CAP CONFERENCE -MARCH 24-25, 2021

Presentation March 25 time to be confirmed

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference - March 30 – April 1, 2021

Presentation time to be confirmed

https://lythampartners.com/virtual/spring2021/

Participants joining any of the above-referenced conferences who would like to schedule a virtual 1-on-1 meeting with Volition management may do so by registering at the links above, or by contacting Scott Powell, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations, at [email protected].

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

NucleosomicsTM is a trademark and/or service mark of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website volition.com or connect with us via:

Media / Investor Contacts

