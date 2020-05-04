Volkert Expands Underwater Diving Services With Acquisition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkert Inc., a Mobile, Ala.-based infrastructure engineering firm, has acquired Bolt Underwater Services (Bolt), expanding its underwater diving bridge inspection services in the state of Florida.

"Adding Bolt's talent and expertise to Volkert strengthens our bridge and structural inspection service offerings," says David A. Allsbrook, Volkert's chief executive officer.

Bolt began its professional practice in 1996 and has grown to serve a large client portfolio of private entities, local and state governments, and engineering firms within Florida and Puerto Rico. With a "Safety First" approach, Bolt has maintained an oath of providing accurate, detailed, and quality documentation of its findings in structural inspections.

"Having worked with Bolt on numerous projects over the years, we are excited to continue to build on that relationship," says Bo Sanchez, PE, Volkert's Florida region senior vice president. "By expanding our underwater diving services through Bolt's expertise, we can better serve current and future bridge inspection clients."

Effective May 1, 2020, Bolt's headquarters in the St. Petersburg area will begin operating as a Volkert office at 7930 62nd Street North, Pinellas Park, Florida 33781. Volkert also has Florida offices in Chipley, Destin, Fort Meyers, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Gulf Breeze, Miami, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Tampa. ­

"Our mission has always been aligned with Volkert values, in safety, quality, and the integrity of what we provide our clients that makes our job so rewarding in this very unique industry," says Mollie A. Griswold, CBI, Bolt's owner and chief bridge inspector. "Having a familiarity and kinship with Volkert team members, we are already a bonded bridge family."

About Volkert: Ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the United States, Volkert is an employee-owned professional services firm focused on delivering the future of infrastructure. The firm's staff of more than 1,100 professionals includes planners, multi-disciplinary engineers, construction engineers, environmental specialists, program managers, construction managers, real estate specialists, and landscape architects.

