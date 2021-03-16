VoLo Foundation To Host The 2021 Florida Climate Week℠ To Advance Climate Change Action In Florida

JUPITER, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoLo Foundation announced today that Florida Climate Week℠, an annual event focused on climate action and solutions in the state of Florida, will take place April 19th to 23rd, 2021. The free virtual summit, which will occur around Earth Day, will convene industry leaders, front-line advocates, businesses and individuals alike to discuss the effects that climate change is having in their communities and how to become a part of the solution to ensure a sustainable planet for future generations. Attendees will be able to participate in over 40 impactful and transformative curated events based on their interests, network with other guests, and more. To register and access the full agenda, please visit www.floridaclimateweek.org.

"The moment to turn the conversation into action is now, and that is what Florida Climate Week is all about. We have teamed up with a group of respected organizations to provide valuable and trustworthy data and information that will empower participants to take action and mitigate the impact of climate change in our communities," said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder of VoLo Foundation.

The curated agenda includes over 40 exclusive events addressing a wealth of topics including, Civil Engagement, Carbon Tax and Dividend, Clean Energy Solutions, Agriculture Innovation and Technology Solutions, and Reducing Your Environmental Impact, among others.

The keynote event of Florida Climate Week℠ will be the third annual Climate Correction™ conference. Through a series of panels, this symposium will discuss data about climate change and will share ideas, cutting-edge research, technological innovations, and solutions to accelerate positive global change. Climate Correction™ will take place virtually on April 23rd from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm EST. Please click here to access the full list of confirmed events.

The cities of Clearwater, Deltona, Orlando, Palm Bay, and West Palm Beach have declared the week of April 19th, 2021 as Florida Climate Week. More Florida cities are expected to do the same. Florida Climate Week℠ is sponsored by the British Consulate-General Miami, and the City of Orlando. Serving as media partners are Florida News Network and The Invading Sea.

