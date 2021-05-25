Volos Launches Nasdaq-100 Index Options Strategy Platform For Institutional Investors

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volos announced today it has launched NDX Connect, a first of its kind Nasdaq-100 index options strategy platform for institutional investors. The platform, created in partnership with Nasdaq, provides investors with access to investable Nasdaq-100 (NDX) options strategies for use in trading, investment management, or in the creation of new indexed products. Through the platform, investors can easily analyze, test, and implement options strategies based on their desired exposure to a particular strategy.

"The Nasdaq-100 is an ideal index for income generation, downside protection, and absolute return options strategies and, impressively, has outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of the past 12 years," said Dan Corcoran, founder and CEO of Volos. "By launching NDX Connect, we are addressing a growing investor need for control, data, and transparency into systematic options strategies."