Volpara -- A New Zealand Health Tech Company -- Hires Katherine Singson As Silicon Valley-Based CEO

Volpara combines artificial intelligence, physics and data to measure breast density for early detection of cancer as well as the clinical management of images. Nearly half of women in the US have dense breast tissue. Objective breast density analysis can help clinicians and their patients create a plan for ongoing screening based on each woman's individual risk factors. Additionally, Volpara's software provides quality control for mammography centers and patient tracking software.

"As a purpose-driven technology company with the potential to transform the future of breast cancer, we're excited to have someone of Katherine's experience unleash our potential," said Dr. Ralph Highnam, Founder and New Zealand-based Group CEO. "Volpara is already working with luminary customers across the US, including renowned sites in New York, Houston, San Francisco, Austin, Charlotte and Seattle, and of course, we want to reach many more. We look forward to Katherine positively impacting the healthcare industry and seeing how she'll no doubt tap into the power and passion of women to obliterate advanced-stage breast cancer."

"In these uncertain times, we aim to create a nimble, responsive and tastefully relentless approach to addressing this destructive disease," said Katherine. "Since Covid-19, the idea of actively participating in one's own self-care in partnership with leading-edge healthcare providers is stronger than ever."

About Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX: VHT)

VHT is a MedTech SaaS company founded in 2009 on research originally conducted at Oxford University. VHT's clinical functions for screening clinics provide feedback on breast density, compression, dose, and quality, while its enterprise-wide practice software management helps with productivity, compliance, reimbursement, and patient tracking.

VHT's technology and services have been used by customers and/or research projects in 38 countries and are supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory clearances, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since its listing on the ASX in April 2016, VHT has raised A$132 million, including A$37 million in April/May 2020. VHT is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

At the end of June 2019, VHT acquired MRS Systems, Inc., a company based in Seattle, WA. MRS provides mammography reporting systems to over 1,600 breast clinics and hospitals, and brings to VHT a much stronger US presence, experienced local headquarters, and accelerated sales through cross-selling opportunities.

For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com

Oprah® and 'Oprah Winfrey's Ultimate Australian Adventure'™ are trademarks of Harpo Productions Inc

SOURCE Volpara Solutions

Related Links

http://www.volparadensity.com

