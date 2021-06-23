Volpara Health Announces Jill Spear As New Executive Vice President Of Sales & Marketing

In this role, Spear will expand sales of the company's breast cancer risk assessment, detection, imaging analytics and patient tracking software in North America. Earlier this year, Volpara acquired CRA Health, LLC, a breast cancer risk assessment company spinoff from Massachusetts General Hospital with the goal of bringing personalized breast care to more high-risk women across all care settings: OB/GYNs, primary care providers, oncology specialists, and breast centers.

With more than 30 years of breast health industry experience, Spear is uniquely equipped to help strategically accelerate Volpara's mission to save families from cancer by preventing advanced stage breast cancer.

Prior to joining Volpara, Spear spent the past 20+ years focused on mammographic breast imaging and excelled in various roles spanning from regional, national and global commercial positions. For the past 8 years, Spear acted as the commercial leader for a global automated breast ultrasound business. In addition, her operations experience includes certification as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. She holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia, and an MBA from Columbia University in NYC.

"Jill is an expert global sales and marketing leader who has committed her career to improving women's health and we are excited to have her join us at Volpara. Jill's arrival is timely as we have strong momentum as we work with breast health providers to transform breast cancer prevention and early detection," said Ralph Highnam, PhD, Founder and New Zealand-based Group CEO.

Volpara combines artificial intelligence, physics and raw data to measure breast density for early detection of cancer as well as the clinical management of images. Objective, volumetric breast density analysis can help clinicians better understand a patient's breast cancer risk. Additionally, the Volpara Breast Health Platform objectively evaluates image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. Volpara has assessed the breast composition of more than 13 million women and is installed in more than 2,000 leading facilities worldwide, including top cancer centers in the United States. With the acquisition of CRA Health, the company now performs more than 2 million risk assessments each year to help with patient management and early detection pathways.

"I've often partnered with Volpara in prior roles as we've always shared the common goal of early detection of breast cancer. I've admired the company's commitment to evidence-based medicine that gives providers more confidence in their clinical decisions and doing what's best for each woman. As the new leader of Volpara's exceptional sales and marketing organization, I'm eager to continue to leverage Volpara's science to help providers deliver more personalized breast care and improve breast center quality," said Spear.

About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com.

