Volt Power Acquires DD Grid and One Shot Reliability

"I am delighted to welcome the DD Grid and OSR team members to the Volt Power family," stated Jim Kaveney, president of Volt Power. "With an expanded offering, we can now provide a full suite of grid construction solutions for our customers, as well as elevated professional expertise for construction management and project management."

"Becoming part of the Volt Power family is a natural fit for DD Grid," mentioned Dusty Hunsaker and Dylan Strain, co-founders of DD Grid. "We look forward to overseeing the continued growth of DD Grid, including the expansion of our footprint throughout Volt Power's territories. This is also a great opportunity to provide our current customers with additional resources including increased manpower and transmission and distribution capabilities. We're the same top-notch electrical contractor, only better."

Braedon Smith, vice president of OSR, added, "the team at OSR is very much looking forward to expanding our client relationships and remains committed toward improving the overall reliability of the electrical grid."

With a shared set of values focused around safety, quality, commitment, and reputation, the combination with DD Grid and OSR will be instrumental toward advancing Volt and Artera's mission of enabling exceptional, mission-critical infrastructure to serve customers and communities build their tomorrow. DD Grid and OSR will operate independently within Volt Power, maintaining primary operations based in Texas and Tennessee.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a more than $2 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 35 states. Artera employs more than 9,200 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade, and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Integrity, Quality, and Commitment. Visit www.artera.com to learn more.

About Volt Power

Volt Power is a leading provider of overhead and underground utility services. The company installs, repairs, maintains, and replaces electrical transmission and distribution power lines. Volt Power also performs joint use audits and provides emergency response to electrical outages caused by storms. Their extensive portfolio of projects makes Volt an experienced and successful partner in construction services for EPC projects. Volt Power's qualified, safety-conscious workforce, quick response times, and superior customer service gives them a leading edge in the utility sector. Visit www.voltpowerco.com to learn more.

About DD Grid

DD Grid, LLC is a full-service electrical substation utility contractor. The company is equipped to handle projects of all sizes with 50 years of combined experience in the industry. Their skilled team of dedicated and professional men and women are focused on exceeding customer expectations, and most importantly, completing projects safely. Visit www.ddgrid.com to learn more.

About One Shot Reliability

One Shot Reliability is a construction management company that was founded with the vision of enhancing project communications amongst key stakeholders. With various utility experience, our founders have experienced projects that fail due to communication shortcomings, while solely relying on reactive measures when faced with dynamic conditions. Our mission is to provide owner representation that ensure projects are successful. Visit www.oneshotreliability.com to learn more.

