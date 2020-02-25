Volta Power Systems and Summit Bodyworks Partner with Matco Tools on Anti-Idling Solution for Mobile Tool Trucks

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Power Systems and Summit Bodyworks today announced a new partnership with Matco Tools to offer an idle-free, lithium ion power system to Matco franchisees. Matco Tools released a new line of trucks featuring the energy-saving systems this week at its National Tool Expo Conference in San Diego, CA. The Volta systems will enable Matco Tool Franchisees to save on maintenance costs and provide their shoppers a quiet retail environment by eliminating the need to continually idle their truck.

Matco Tools trucks now available with the Volta power system through partnership with Summit Bodyworks.

"We're excited to be able to offer our franchisees and customers a better, quieter, more environmentally-conscious shopping and selling experience," said Tim Gilmore, President of Matco Tools. "The Volta system will also help our Franchisees cut maintenance costs by cutting the strain of continuous engine idling."

As of August 2019, over half of all U.S. states have idling-reduction or restrictive emissions laws. In addition to environmental impact, fuel and oil changes can cost more than $8,300 per year for mobile retail trucks just from idling alone according to some estimates.

"Our team is ecstatic to be able to partner with Matco and help them move their fleet into the future of energy, making sure they have all the idle-free power they'll need to keep their business running smoothly wherever they are," said Jack Johnson, CEO of Volta Power Systems.

The all-day power system includes an automotive grade, NMC lithium ion storage pack that will provide Matco trucks with 18,000 Whs of storage and 3.6 kW of 120 AC (30A). The system provides all the energy operators need to power air conditioning, lighting, computer systems and more. Franchisees can recharge their systems overnight and take the power with them during the day.

"We're always looking for ways to empower our clients through innovative technologies," said Chris Munson, General Manager at Summit Bodyworks. "Partnering with Volta to give Matco Tools a cost-effective, green fleet solution is alignment with our mission."

Volta Power Systems builds complete lithium ion energy systems for virtually any mobile application including RV, utility and work trucks, marine, and other specialty vehicles.

Summit Bodyworks - Leader in the specialty vehicle industry with over 30 years' experience building custom tool stores and other specialty vehicles.

Matco Tools - Manufacturer and distributor of professional-quality automotive repair tools. Matco utilizes a network of independent franchised mobile distributors that operate in all 50 U.S. states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

