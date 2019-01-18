Volta Power Systems, Hiab Partner on Hybrid-Electric No-Idle Solution

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Power Systems announced today a partnership with Hydrauliska Industri AB (Hiab) on hybrid-electric energy storage systems for the company's WALTCO brand liftgates. With the Volta system, liftgates perform over 80 lifts on a single charge, significantly lowering idle time and carbon emissions to meet anti-idle regulations.

Volta Power Systems energy pack Hiab Delivery Truck

"State regulations to minimize carbon emissions are putting a pinch on drivers who can no longer rely on idling to power their lifts," said Dan Knechtel, technical project manager at Hiab/WALTCO. "The hybrid-electric Volta system outperforms AGM batteries with eight times the capacity, and it empowers drivers to make deliveries all-day for multiple days before charging."

Many states and cities have developed their own idle regulations. Idling allows trucks to power auxiliary tasks, like liftgates. Without idling trucks cannot maintain adequate power levels between stops, even when using multiple batteries per truck.

"Whether it's no-idle in Chicago or five-minute idle on the east coast, drivers need the ability to make multiple stops and still operate their lifts while meeting regulations," said Jack Johnson, co-founder of Volta Power Systems. "With the Volta system, drivers can run efficient routes and still have all the power they need to run their lifts, allowing them to save money, operate more efficiently and access more power."

The Volta system creates enough energy to lift twice the weight, up to four times faster using a lighter, smaller system and less fuel overall. The industrial grade system lasts the life of the truck and decreases downtime, requiring less maintenance and saving money otherwise spent on replacement batteries.

"Hiab is the leading provider of on-road load handling equipment and with the Volta system, we can offer even more efficient products to our customers," Knechtel said. "Not only does the Volta system save them on maintenance costs, but it also cuts down on missed or late deliveries due to road calls."

Hiab has installed the Volta system, equipped with a 300W solar panel, on several trucks. Trucks featuring the system will be on display at the TMC Annual 2019 Annual Meeting and the NTEA Work Truck Show in March.

About Volta Power Systems

Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium ion energy storage solutions for small to mid-size businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver leading-edge power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end users.

For more information visit: www.voltaps.com

About Hiab

With almost 75 years of experience, Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and smart and connected solutions. The company focuses on increasing the efficiency of their customers' businesses and aims to shape the future of intelligent load handling. Hiab currently includes 11 businesses in their portfolio demonstrating the company's constant drive to provide services and solutions to their customers. For more information, visit www.hiab.com.

