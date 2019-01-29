LONDON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Voltage Calibrator Market - Overview



The "Voltage Calibrator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026" report provides analysis of the voltage calibrator market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the voltage calibrator market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.



The report analyzes and forecasts the market for voltage calibrators at the global and regional level.The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global voltage calibrator market.



Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Voltage Calibrator Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global voltage calibrator market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including components, device type, end-use, application, and industry vertical.Based on components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.



Services is further bifurcated into after-sales and others.Others includes training and certification services.



Based on device type, the market has been divided into bench type and handheld.In terms of end-use, the market has been segmented into laboratory and field.



Additionally, on the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into testing and troubleshooting, process device calibration, research and development, and others. Others includes product design and process control. Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, semiconductor, Healthcare, IT & telecommunication, automotive, and others. Others includes energy and education.



Global Voltage Calibrator Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help to develop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



Global Voltage Calibrator Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as Time Electronics Ltd, Extech Instruments, PCE Holding GmbH, REED Instruments, and Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation.These players participate in various exhibitions and events to showcase their product portfolio.



For instance, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation is participating in many exhibitions as well as conferences to showcase its product portfolio and to demonstrate the latest technological developments. In recent times, the company has participated in many such events i.e. APEC, OFC-2019, and SPIE Photonics West 2019 among others.



Global Voltage Calibrator Market Segments



Global Voltage Calibrator Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

After Sales

Others



Global Voltage Calibrator Market, by Device Type

Bench Type

Handheld



Global Voltage Calibrator Market, by End-use

Laboratory

Field



Global Voltage Calibrator Market, by Application

Testing and Troubleshooting

Process Devices Calibration

Research and Development

Others



Global Voltage Calibrator Market, by Industry Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductor

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Others



