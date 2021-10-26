Voltage Regulator Market to Grow by USD 10.21 billion | Rapid Growth of IoT to Accelerate Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report identifies the rapid growth of IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the small size and low cost of voltage regulators will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the US-China trade war may impede voltage regulator market growth during the upcoming years.

The voltage regulator market is segmented by end-user segment and geography. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The voltage regulator market covers the following areas:

Voltage Regulator Market Sizing

Voltage Regulator Market Forecast

Voltage Regulator Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Voltage Regulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

