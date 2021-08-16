Volterra Architectural Products Launches Line of Decorative Steel Ceiling Beams

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volterra Architectural Products has launched what is believed to be the first line of faux steel ceiling beams. These decorative beams are manufactured using premium poplar wood material but replicate the appearance of steel I beams.

Volterra Architectural Products

While originally known for being America's largest manufacturer of polyurethane foam faux wood beams, Volterra Architectural Products is now also offering faux steel beams that can be installed in virtually any space. Steel ceiling beams are often referred to as "I beams'' because they are shaped like a capital letter I and are frequently used in industrial architecture projects. Exposed structural steel beams have become a sought-after look that had previously only been available to commercial or high-end residential construction. Volterra's faux steel beams are changing that.

"We developed this product so architects and builders could achieve the look of structural steel with decorative faux steel beams. Volterra pioneered faux steel I beams, and we're the only manufacturer producing this product on a large scale," said Beth Williams, Marketing Manager at Volterra Architectural Products. "We've seen a very big uptick in search volume and orders for these beams in 2021, likely due to the increased popularity of the modern industrial building style."

Modern industrial style is a design trend inspired by old factories, warehouses, and industrial spaces. The style includes stripped-back architecture, weathered looking surfaces and raw elements, such as exposed bricks and steel ceiling beams. Installing faux wood beams is a simple way to add modern industrial style to any space.

Volterras' faux steel I beams are manufactured in their state-of-the-art wood shop. Each decorative beam consists of three Poplar wood planks, which are hand-fabricated and painted to look like structural steel beams. Because they are made with wood planks, the beam is lightweight and can be installed easily by someone with basic carpentry skills. Most commonly, faux steel I beams are installed to add depth and appeal to kitchens, living rooms, and other loft-like spaces.

These beams can be ordered to size and are available in three different finishes. Those who need assistance ordering the right sized beams or that just want to learn more information should contact Volterra Architectural Products and speak with a customer service representative.

