Voltus Announces Victory for Customers as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Unleashes the Full Value of Distributed Energy Resources in Every Market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltus, Inc., the world's leading Distributed Energy Resources (DER) technology platform, announces a historic win in its battle to ensure the equal treatment of all DERs in wholesale power markets. Yesterday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) responded to Voltus's October filing by taking steps to unify the treatment of all DERs under Order 2222, ensuring that demand response (DR) can fully participate in wholesale markets as part of DER aggregations without discriminatory state and local barriers.

"FERC's clarification provides an immediate opportunity for demand response to deliver reliability, economic, and sustainability benefits to every state that is part of a wholesale power market," said Voltus Chief Regulatory Officer and former FERC Chairman, Jon Wellinghoff. "DER aggregators like Voltus will be able to help customers and DER partners access states that previously restricted demand response from coming to market."

In his opening statements at today's meeting, FERC Commissioner Neil Chatterjee lauded the Commission's decision to prevent the state opt-out provision in Order 719 from "serving as a barrier to demand response resources participating in mixed aggregations." Chatterjee also stated, "Our responsibility is to make sure our federal wholesale markets deliver reliable low-cost energy services to consumers, and the way to get there is to make sure emerging technologies can enter the market, period."

Voltus celebrates the significance of this step for energy consumers nationwide. "We're very grateful that FERC removed this barrier to full DR market participation so quickly," says Gregg Dixon, Voltus Co-founder and CEO. "The benefits of this decision will result in significantly lower wholesale electricity prices, a more reliable grid, and a better environment for all."

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus aims to be the Distributed Energy Platform that fulfills the promise of the energy transition. Voltus represents the "potential of us" to better manage energy through simple, cost and risk-free programs for Distributed Energy Resources. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

Voltus Media Relations

Kelly Yazdani

Director of Marketing

703-340-9353

[email protected]

Related Images

voltus-inc.png

Voltus, Inc.

Less Energy, More Cash

SOURCE Voltus, Inc.