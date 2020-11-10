Voltus Appoints 2 New Board Members Following $25M Series B Funding Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltus, Inc., the leading provider of demand response and distributed energy resources (DERs), today announced the addition of Philip Deutch and Laurie Harrison to its Board of Directors. This announcement follows October's news of the close of $25 million in Series B funding, led by NGP Energy Technology Partners III ("NGP ETP III").

Philip Deutch is the CEO and Co-founder of NGP ETP III and the Founder and Managing Partner of affiliate investment franchise NGP Energy Technology Partners. Deutch is confident in Voltus's ongoing ability to "lead the DER industry in terms of both technology and growth" and expressed his enthusiasm for "serving on such an accomplished Board as Voltus continues to expand in scope and reach." Gregg Dixon, Voltus CEO and Co-founder, is thrilled to work alongside Deutch on the Board. "Phil is an unmatched force in the energy industry. He is the right visionary partner for Voltus as we move into our next stage of aggressive growth."

Laurie Harrison, Chief Legal Officer at AgileThought and a 20-year technology industry veteran, brings "a tremendous amount of legal and regulatory expertise and experience to the Board," according to Dixon, "helping to knock down barriers that prevent the full adoption of DERs." Harrison reflects on her own excitement. "Having worked with incredibly talented teams at various stages of development, Voltus stands out as a best-in-class organization, not only because of its superior DER technology platform but also because of its world-class talent pool. I'm beyond excited to help grow and guide the Voltus mission."

The current Board also includes Voltus Co-founders, Gregg Dixon and Matthew Plante, and existing investors, Veery Maxwell and Tim Woodward of Ajax Strategies and Prelude Ventures, respectively.

Voltus represents the "potential of us" to better manage energy through simple, cost and risk-free distributed energy resources programs. Our commercial and industrial customers generate cash by allowing us to maximize the value of their operational flexibility in energy markets. Voltus makes money when our customers make money by sharing the cash generated from working together. What's more, there are significant community benefits that accompany working with Voltus - a cleaner, more reliable energy future and dollars invested back into your business instead of being wasted on a larger energy bill. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

