Volumental Appoints Footwear Industry Veteran as Company's First Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumental , a technology company that helps the world's top footwear retailers and brands solve fit, improve customer experiences, and transform data into fuel for profitable growth, today announced the appointment of Brent Hollowell as chief marketing officer. In the newly created role, Hollowell is responsible for further positioning Volumental as the premier technology company helping millions of shoppers around the world find perfect fitting footwear.

Hollowell brings over 25 years of footwear marketing experience to a rapidly growing Volumental team in Stockholm, including key roles as the former chief marketing officer for Fleet Feet where he managed the brand's vendor partner program, as well as leadership positions within Adidas and Foot Locker. He is reporting directly to co-founder and CEO, Alper Aydemir.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Brent for a number of years as our customer at Fleet Feet. I've always been impressed by his ability to help us articulate the vision and tangible attributes of our solutions and bring the technology alive for the shopper. Now as Brent joins the Volumental team at this critical time in our history, I am beyond thrilled to know that he will be bringing his years of retail and marketing expertise to our business," said Volumental's Aydemir. "Brent will be integral in shaping our story as we are building out our full suite of products across in-store, digital and mobile solutions for everyone from the end-customers and retailers, to the footwear brands and their development teams, so everyone can find their perfect fit."

With more than 2000 scanners deployed in retail stores in over 40 countries, Volumental has recorded foot measurements from over 10 million retail customers; the world's largest database. In less than five seconds, 3D scanners, powered by AI and machine learning, match individual scans to purchase data from millions of feet to offer customers personalized footwear recommendations, allowing shoe shoppers to find the right pair - every time. With customers across the world including New Balance, Bauer, ECCO, The Athlete's Foot and XXL, Volumental is on a mission to help 500 million shoe shoppers find perfect fitting footwear by 2025 both in-store and online.

"From time spent on the retail and brand side, I've seen the immediate and potential value this technology brings to the footwear industry. Once we began working with Volumental, we experienced groundbreaking shifts to the value propositions we could offer to our customers, both in-store and online," added Hollowell. "I'm excited to jump in feet first. This is a company composed of some of the most brilliant minds I've ever worked with and I truly believe the technologies being developed here will reinvent the way the world shops for shoes."

About Volumental

Based in Sweden, Volumental helps global footwear brands and retailers lead shoppers to their perfect fit by matching individual 3D scans to actual purchase data from millions of feet. In one click and five seconds, Volumental's 3D scanner gathers ten different foot measurements and all the data needed for our AI-powered Fit Engine to offer personalized footwear recommendations. The solution empowers retailers and brands to build a new omnichannel customer journey, reconsider the limits of current sizing systems, and unlock their unique value across channels – both in-store and online.

Contact: Andrew Jennings, [email protected]

SOURCE Volumental

Related Links

https://www.volumental.com

