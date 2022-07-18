Volumetric Video Market to Record 33.03% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Hardware Segment will be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our volumetric video market report covers the following areas:

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Hardware



Software



Services

Revenue Generating Segment: The volumetric video market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hardware segment in the global volumetric video market is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared with other segments, such as software and services, during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for hardware, such as cameras, processors, and specialized digital imaging devices, globally.

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Regional Analysis: 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for volumetric video in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for 3D, 360 degrees, and augmented reality (AR)/VR video content from the entertainment, gaming, sports, and advertisement industry will facilitate the volumetric video market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rising demand for enhanced match-viewing experience, rising demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors & rising investments in the AR/VR ecosystem will offer immense growth opportunities.

The rising demand for enhanced match-viewing experience, rising demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors & rising investments in the AR/VR ecosystem will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges: The high cost of production of volumetric videos, lack of standardization for 3D content creation & less effective projection under sunlight will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The high cost of production of volumetric videos, lack of standardization for 3D content creation & less effective projection under sunlight will challenge the growth of the market participants. Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist volumetric video market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the volumetric video market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the volumetric video market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volumetric video market vendors

Volumetric Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS, 8i, Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc., Canon Inc., EF London Ltd., Evercoast, Hammerhead Interactive Ltd., HoloCap AS, Imverse SA, Magic Leap Inc., Mantis Vision Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Group Corp., StoryFile Inc., Tetavi Ltd., Volograms Ltd., Volucap GmbH, and VOLUMETRIC CAMERA SYSTEMS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS

Exhibit 93: 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS - Overview



Exhibit 94: 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS - Key offerings

10.4 8i

Exhibit 96: 8i - Overview



Exhibit 97: 8i - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: 8i - Key offerings

10.5 Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 99: Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 102: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Evercoast

Exhibit 107: Evercoast - Overview



Exhibit 108: Evercoast - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Evercoast - Key offerings

10.8 Hammerhead Interactive Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Hammerhead Interactive Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Hammerhead Interactive Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Hammerhead Interactive Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mantis Vision Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Mantis Vision Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Mantis Vision Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Mantis Vision Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 121: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Tetavi Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Tetavi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Tetavi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Tetavi Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

