In case any children reading this are wondering, of course the Elves at the Post Office always put the letters right back in the mail to Santa at the North Pole, so Santa will deliver his gifts to the kids, too.

Starting November 29th anyone may adopt the letters from home. Children's family names and addresses are redacted from their letters, when a volunteer adopts a letter online, a barcoded shipping label prints out with each letter. Volunteers use it to mail gifts directly to the child or family who wrote to Santa.

Letters to Santa must be postmarked by December 10 to be selected for the website. The site closes for letter adoption on December 23rd.

The address to write to Santa is:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole 88888

Some people feel alone and sad over Christmas, and find comfort and inspiration volunteering for this program. They catch the true spirit of the holidays, knowing they will put smiles on kids' faces on Christmas.

Be An Elf is a tax-exempt 501c3 charity, and has recruited thousands of volunteers for the USPS program. The group also supports Operation Santa by offering a guide for needy families seeking help with Christmas, and tips for effective volunteering. The US Postal Service ® has not missed a year since first offering the children's letters in 1912.

Ho, ho, ho and Happy Holidays from BeAnElf.org !

