VolunteerNow Adds New Virtual Volunteering Feature to Community Engagement Platform

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where teaching in-person and online simultaneously is the new normal, VolunteerNow is offering schools much needed relief. The national technology nonprofit launched a new feature on its community engagement platform, VOLY.org, aimed at helping campuses better manage volunteers virtually.

The innovative tool allows school users to create "Virtual Opportunities" on VOLY.org, a simpler way to recruit and retain volunteers offsite. The easy-to-use software also offers a seamless sign-up process for volunteers. The "Virtual Volunteering" filter helps volunteers find opportunities quickly, check-in, check-out and log hours from anywhere.

"The global pandemic has been an unexpected challenge, especially for our educators," Tammy Richards, VolunteerNow CEO said, "We're happy to provide a new feature that will make it much easier to track, manage and engage volunteers from a far."

VolunteerNow's VOLY.org currently supports dozens of districts - and counting! More than 207,000 volunteers gave 335,000 hours in the 2019-2020 academic year, valued at $8.5 million. More than 450,000 students were directly impacted by parent help, corporate projects, individual mentoring, and a multitude of other ways in which school districts rely on their surrounding communities.

About VolunteerNow

With nearly 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. Last year, VolunteerNow mobilized 310,000 volunteers who gave 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $41 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

