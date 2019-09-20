VolunteerNow to host high school speech competition promoting volunteerism

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students from across Dallas-Fort Worth are gearing up for an exciting new opportunity. National technology nonprofit VolunteerNow will host the first Speak4America speech competition – giving students the chance to use their speaking skills to encourage volunteerism.

On Saturday, October 5 at VolunteerNow headquarters, each student will present a four-minute "call-to-action" speech highlighting tangible improvements they'd like to see in their school or community. The top three winners will be awarded cash prizes.

After the competition, students' speeches will be publicized on www.Speak4America.org and on VolunteerNow's website to promote the importance of volunteering.

"It's so exciting to see young adults use their gifts and their time to help our community," VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards said.

Speak4America is a student-led initiative. Luke Blazek – a Cambridge School of Dallas senior, speech and debate leader, and former VolunteerNow intern – is spearheading the movement.

"When I used my speaking skills to inspire and lead a team to build a community garden at a Dallas homeless residence, I discovered another powerful purpose for using my words, to inspire others to help with real improvement projects for my community," Blazek said.

DFW area high school students who are interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.Speak4America.org for additional details and to register. Schools and nonprofits can also submit speech topics for students to discuss.

VolunteerNow serves as the hub of volunteerism in North Texas. Last year, VolunteerNow mobilized 256,000 volunteers who gave 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $40 million economic impact for the region. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for nonprofits. www.volnow.org

