Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2019

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group invites institutional investors and financial analysts to the 2019 Investor Day in Gothenburg on June 18. Focus will be on the Group's latest innovations in fields such as electrified vehicles and autonomous transport solutions as well as service business development.

The program includes presentations of the overall strategic direction, business development and innovations together with customers, covered by Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and members of the Executive Management team. It will also be possible to test drive trucks, visit the truck plant and discuss with technical experts at an exhibition which covers the fields of electrification, automation, powertrain engineering and service business development.

Location: Volvo Trucks Experience Center, TLA-porten, Pressvägen, Torslanda, Sweden

Agenda:



08.30 Registration opens

09:00 Test driving, experience center and truck plant visit

11:30 Buffet lunch

12:15 Presentations by the Executive Management team and a technology exhibition

18:00 Informal dinner with executive management and technical experts and business developers

19:30 End of program.

Registration to the event is now open at www.volvogroup.com/investors

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

About Volvo Group

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Volvo Group Investor Relations:

Linda Arvidsson,

+46-739-028-794,

or investorevents@volvo.com

