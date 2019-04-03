Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2019
Apr 03, 2019, 01:32 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group invites institutional investors and financial analysts to the 2019 Investor Day in Gothenburg on June 18. Focus will be on the Group's latest innovations in fields such as electrified vehicles and autonomous transport solutions as well as service business development.
The program includes presentations of the overall strategic direction, business development and innovations together with customers, covered by Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and members of the Executive Management team. It will also be possible to test drive trucks, visit the truck plant and discuss with technical experts at an exhibition which covers the fields of electrification, automation, powertrain engineering and service business development.
Location: Volvo Trucks Experience Center, TLA-porten, Pressvägen, Torslanda, Sweden
Agenda:
08.30 Registration opens
09:00 Test driving, experience center and truck plant visit
11:30 Buffet lunch
12:15 Presentations by the Executive Management team and a technology exhibition
18:00 Informal dinner with executive management and technical experts and business developers
19:30 End of program.
Registration to the event is now open at www.volvogroup.com/investors
About Volvo Group
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For further information, please contact:
Volvo Group Investor Relations:
Linda Arvidsson,
+46-739-028-794,
or investorevents@volvo.com
