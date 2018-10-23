Volvo Trucks Continues Exclusive Sponsorship of America's Road Team in 2019

"The America's Road Team program plays a valuable role in bringing our industry's messages of safety, essentiality and environmental care directly to lawmakers and the general public," Voorhoeve said. "We appreciate the work of the America's Road Team Captains and applaud these professional drivers for their outstanding safety records and commitment to promoting the trucking industry. It's an honor to continue our sponsorship of this valuable outreach program in 2019."

America's Road Team Captains are experienced professional drivers who have logged millions of accident-free miles behind the wheel. The Captains travel around the country in a Volvo VNL 760 model, which hauls the ATA's Image Trailer featuring exhibits and displays used during presentations. The Captains bring their messages of safety and essentiality to students, community groups, lawmakers and government officials.

The Captains serve two-year terms. Nominations are underway for the 2019-2020 America's Road Team.

"The communication the America's Road Team is responsible for is integral in helping drive our industry forward," said Voorhoeve. "I greatly look forward to working with these safe, passionate professionals. I would like to see greater appreciation in our industry and in society of the truck driver profession. They have a vast effect on North America's economic strength. As a truck OEM we are committed to actively contributing to help improve the perception throughout society. We thank the 2017-2018 Captains for their dedicated service and their exemplary safety records," said Voorhoeve.

The new Volvo VNL 760 will be used by America's Road Team Captains to haul the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Interstate One mobile classroom. The 53-foot show trailer, which is equipped with a conference room, seven presentation screens, a truck driving simulator and educational displays, enables the Captains to deliver interactive trucking demonstrations on safety and the importance of trucking on daily lives.

The Captains' new VNL 760 model is equipped with active safety technologies like Volvo Active Driver Assist with Bendix Wingman Fusion fully integrated into the Driver Information display. The 70-inch VNL 760 sleeper model also features Volvo Enhanced Stability Technology, and a Lane Departure Warning system. It is powered by a Volvo D13 engine and is equipped with a 12-speed Volvo I-Shift automated manual transmission. Volvo's connectivity services, Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming, supported by Volvo Action Service agents, help maximize uptime.

The America's Road Team program is a national public outreach effort led by expert professional truck drivers who have logged millions of accident-free miles. The ATA created the America's Road Team in 1986, and Volvo Trucks North America has been the exclusive sponsor of the program since 2002.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,100 dealers and workshops in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 16 countries across the globe. In 2017, more than 112,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Volvo's work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

