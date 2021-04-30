Volvo Trucks North America and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America today announced that the company and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, VA.

In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7:00 a.m. on April 30, 2021. Production will resume on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069. Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

