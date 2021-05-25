Vomaris Innovation's Bioelectric Procellera® FlexEFit™ Antibacterial Wound Dressing Receives 2021 Product Innovation Award by Lucintel

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recent research in the Regenerative Medicines market, Lucintel is pleased to announce Vomaris Innovation's Procellera® FlexEFit™ Antibacterial Wound Dressing as the recipient of the "2021 Product Innovation Award Winner in the Wound Care Technology Market". Lucintel chose Vomaris Innovations, Inc. for this award because of its breakthrough VDOX™ Technology and its novel clinical application.

Vomaris Innovation's V.Dox Technology employs embedded moisture-activated microcell batteries that wirelessly generate electricity within the same physiologic range that wounded skin uses to drive healing (i.e. the 'current of injury'). It has demonstrated broad spectrum antimicrobial impact and the ability to disrupt and prevention biofilm infection, to dramatically reduce risk of wound and surgical site infection and support the skin's natural healing process. Moreover, it delivers this antimicrobial impact without the use of high-volume ionic silver or added chemicals.

Procellera® FlexEFit™ Antibacterial Wound Dressing incorporates V.Dox Technology into its wound contact layer and embodies a patented "link and build" design. This product is unlike any product available in the market today; in addition to its ability to kill microbes without the use of antibiotics, it's design enables universal and seamless fit over virtually any length or curvature of surgical incision with just one product configuration. Reduced risk of infection and reduced inventory requirements in the operating room translate to both enhanced clinical and economic value. Procellera FlexEFit Dressing is a three-layer dressing, comprising the V.Dox Technology wound contact layer, a polyester-based absorbent layer, and a polyurethane semi-occlusive outer adhesive to keep the dressing in place and help maintain a moist wound environment. It is used predominantly in the treatment of surgical incisions to reduce the risk of surgical site infections, a problem impacting over 1.5 million people a year in the US alone.

V.Dox Technology is disrupting the standard in wound care, which consists predominantly of silver antimicrobial dressings. There are two key areas where these standards of care dressings fall short: they are not able to address biofilm infection without the use of added chemicals, and they have no demonstrated impact on cell migration and re-epithelialization. Whereas, Procellera products, powered by V.Dox Technology have demonstrated the ability to: prevent or disrupt biofilm infection without the use of high volume silver ion release or added chemicals, and accelerate the rate of keratinocyte migration and reepithelialization. Importantly, Procellera® FlexEFit™ doesn't require a change in clinical practice patterns while maintaining a competitive cost profile.

"V.Dox Technology gives me peace of mind because I know it's killing bacteria around the wound site, including biofilm. The FlexEFit product is particularly helpful following body contouring procedures - the design has allowed me to easily link dressings together to cover these typically long and curved incisions with only one product configuration. Its comfortable for patients and greatly simplifies post-op patient care," said Dr. Gayle Gordillo, Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Indiana University, Dr. Sanford and Thelma Glanz Professor, and Medical Director of IU Health's Wound Services.

Lucintel's awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link [email protected].

About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

