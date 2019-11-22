vomFASS Launches New Gifting Website

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, vomFASS launches a new website geared towards the specific gifting needs of businesses. Showcasing the finest offerings from vomFASS, gift options include top-shelf whisky and premium spirits baskets, oil and vinegar sets, holiday themed sets, seasoning sets, chef-inspired culinary sets and more.

Gifts are available in a wide range of price points to provide the perfect option for any business situation. Large and small quantity orders are available. Gifts can be shipped directly to the recipients. Custom gift options are also available. Bottles can be laser engraved with logos or personalized messaging for an extra-special touch.

vomFASS gift options allow business owners to surprise and delight their clients and employees with something unique and memorable.

About vomFASS

vomFASS is a unique retail experience—where you become a taste explorer, following your spirit of discovery to unique and memorable places. Step into a beautifully crafted European style tasting room and sample away—artisanal oils, fruit vinegars, liqueurs, and spirits. You can learn the stories behind the tastes that intrigue—because every product has a story behind it. vomFASS has roots in Germany, more than 100 awards from renowned institutes and over 25 years of experience in growing, tasting and testing the best collection of products that cannot be found elsewhere. The extended vomFASS family reaches into more than 25 countries with over 300 franchise locations.

For more information about opening a franchise in the United States visit https://franchise.vomfassusa.com/. The vomFASS franchising operations in the is managed by TK Franchise Operations LP:

For more information on product selection visit https://www.vomfassusa.com/.

