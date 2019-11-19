Vonage announces strategic alliance with Grant Thornton to accelerate the digital transformation of financial services organizations

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced a strategic alliance with Grant Thornton UK LLP to help accelerate the digital transformation of UK financial services organizations, as they seek to outcompete on customer experience.

Grant Thornton offers a comprehensive range of advisory services to help clients transform their businesses and customer experience by combining business acumen and industry insights. As part of this consulting alliance, Grant Thornton will help Vonage accelerate its UK business performance and market leadership, while Vonage will empower Grant Thornton to enable financial services organizations to drive a stronger customer experience and command greater customer loyalty by leveraging digital communications solutions.

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully integrated unified communications, contact center and communications APIs to create superior customer experiences. David Royle, Partner at Grant Thornton, comments, "Digital transformation represents one of the most significant and current opportunities in business, to deliver growth and increase value across an organization. Together with Vonage, we are well placed to initiate large-scale technology and digital transformations to help financial organizations compete and thrive in a rapidly evolving market."

Vonage has also aligned with Grant Thornton for its 2019 Customer Loyalty and Experience Index (CLIX), a report released annually which is actively used by Grant Thornton's financial services clients as a foundation of their customer strategy. Launching on November 26th at an event hosted at Grant Thornton's London headquarters, the 2019 CLIX report will provide insights about how the industry is performing across a range of customer-centric measures, including experience, loyalty, care, trust, and reputation. It will also demonstrate ways in which customer experience data can be used to improve businesses' methods of engagement and comply with regulatory standards, as well as new innovative techniques to facilitate the personalization of each customer engagement.

Mark Summerson, Vice President Global Partners at Vonage, adds, "This collaboration combines the power of Vonage's flexible cloud communications platform with Grant Thornton's digital transformation expertise, together with a shared vision to help organizations deliver on their agenda for growth, customer experience and maximizing business performance.

"By 2020, customer experience will surpass price and product as the key brand differentiator, and by doing it well, organizations can drive the customer acquisition, retention and efficiency stats that make leading companies successful. Grant Thornton's 2019 CLIX report offers an invaluable insight into how customers are performing in the market against measures such as loyalty, experience and sentiment, and the full scale of this challenge, with a downturn in brand perception across industries this year. The data and insights from this report are an excellent resource for organizations to input into business change, planning and delivery."

Through constant change and disruption in the technology space, Vonage has been leading and evolving with customer needs by helping businesses focus on what really matters - keeping their employees connected to each other and to their own customers and prospects in meaningful ways. A truly unified company that encompasses leading capabilities in unified communications, the contact center space and the communications API world, Vonage can provide more and faster innovation, enhanced service and support, and unique product capabilities to meet the growing collaboration, communications and customer experience needs of customers around the world. Vonage's strategic alliance with Grant Thornton allows UK financial services brands to exploit digital communications to get closer to their customers and build meaningful, memorable relationships.

To join Grant Thornton's event on Tuesday, November 26th, please register your interest at https://sites-grant-thornton.vuturevx.com/29/1971/landing-pages/clix-awards.asp .

