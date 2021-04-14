Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp . (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. The 2021 annual meeting webcast will be accessible live through Vonage's Investor Relations website .

Shareholders at the close of business on Thursday, April 8, 2021, are entitled to attend the virtual annual meeting. Shareholders will be able to vote shares and submit questions electronically during the virtual annual meeting. Non-shareholders will be able to attend the annual meeting electronically, but will not be able to vote or participate.

