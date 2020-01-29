Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a leading global provider of business cloud communications, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The earnings release will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 891-8177. International callers should dial (412) 902-6756.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call, and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering the passcode 10139007.

