Vonage Partners with Redox to Power Health Record Interoperability

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Redox, Inc. , the leading integration platform for healthcare data exchange. Vonage and Redox will offer healthcare provider organizations private, embedded and customizable video capabilities, to build apps, share important medical data and connect securely with colleagues and patients.

The partnership between Vonage and Redox also gives healthcare providers the ability to connect effectively and privately with patients via a platform that is fully interoperable with electronic health records (EHR) and other leading healthcare data source systems. With healthcare providers turning to telemedicine during the global health crisis, embedding video capabilities into the business applications they are already using, is helping them to continue to offer quality medical care for patients without increasing risk of infection for both patient and doctor.

As the leading global Video API platform for healthcare, Vonage has been a worldwide leader in WebRTC video solutions since the WebRTC standard was established in 2012.

Together, Vonage and Redox will enable customers to:

Allow health professionals to provide care to their patients remotely, in real-time and throughout their treatment;

Bring like-minded people together for support group meetings, all from the comfort and privacy of their home;

Continue healthcare education through virtual seminars, demonstrations and webinars;

Enhance the capabilities of existing medical devices with real-time communications; and

Give patients access to a certified personal trainer in their own home via live video, making it simple and convenient to stay healthy.

"Healthcare provider organizations are looking to reinvent the way they deliver care and engage with patients, as well as the ability to exchange data seamlessly with their core clinical and patient care systems," says Devin Soelberg, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Redox. "By introducing Vonage and Redox APIs into the healthcare ecosystem, healthcare organizations are modernizing their care delivery infrastructure. Together, Vonage and Redox perfectly complement that path to modernization."

"Through the Vonage Connect partner program, we are fortunate to work with partners like Redox, leveraging Vonage APIs with their innovative platforms to enable healthcare providers to build solutions that create unique, intelligent, and personalized customer experiences," said Eric Le Guiniec, EVP Global API Sales for Vonage. "During these challenging times, keeping healthcare providers and patients connected is more important than ever. We are proud to work with Redox to enable these solutions, helping to keep people safe with anywhere access to personal and real-time medical care."

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Services Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 500 healthcare delivery organizations and 236 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than seven million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com . Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

www.vonage.com

