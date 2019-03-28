Vonage Receives 2018 M&A Atlas Award

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a business cloud communications leader, has received the prestigious M&A Atlas Award for the TokBox acquisition as Small-to-Mid Cap Deal of the Year.

In August 2018, Vonage acquired TokBox Inc. ("TokBox"), a subsidiary of Telefonica, S.A. in an all-cash transaction for an enterprise value of $35 million, including assumed liabilities. An industry leader in WebRTC programmable video, TokBox furthers Vonage's strategy to provide a differentiated, fully programmable communications solution for developers and businesses of all sizes.

"We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award and to be included in such an esteemed group of nominees," said Vinod Lala, Chief Strategy Officer for Vonage. "Through a series of strategic acquisitions, as well as organic growth, Vonage has transformed into a global business cloud communications leader. The acquisition of TokBox is an integral part of our vision to help our customers create better experiences and better overall business outcomes."

TokBox significantly expands Vonage's total addressable market. The addition also broadens the Company's API portfolio via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform beyond voice, SMS and IP messaging, enabling developers and enterprises to integrate live video into websites, mobile apps, and IoT devices - with just a few lines of code. With TokBox now a part of the Vonage platform, developers benefit from a simple, flexible and scalable programmable video solution to create engaging, embedded communications experiences.

"The acquisition of TokBox furthers Vonage's programmable communications offering as a part of the Nexmo platform. Moreover, the acquisition demonstrates Vonage's ability to create communication solutions for businesses by successfully calibrating and executing its M&A strategy for growth," said Shanta Kumari, CEO and Group Global Editor at Global M&A Network.

The M&A Atlas Awards singularly honor excellence in the categories of best value-creating deals, outstanding firms and dealmakers from all corners of the globe. Winners are selected independently based on firm-wide achievements, corporate development strategies, management teams and global brand standing within respective industries and markets.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network is a diversified digital media, news and conference connecting company. The company also produces the world's most prestigious – M&A ATLAS branded awards programs for Global Markets, Americas, Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA.

