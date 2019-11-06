Vonage Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Business Service Revenues increased 37% GAAP or 23% adjusted, constant currency
- API Platform Revenues increased 46% GAAP or 48% adjusted, constant currency
- Vonage Business Revenues grew 34% GAAP to $207 Million
- Consolidated Revenues of $303 Million grew 16% GAAP
- Income from Operations of $6 Million and Adjusted OIBDA of $45 Million
- Positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders and Visionaries quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), for Western Europe and North America, respectively
- Unveiled the revitalized Vonage brand, unifying around a single global corporate identity
Nov 06, 2019, 07:00 ET
HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"The OneVonage platform and strategy is resonating with customers and partners. This single platform approach, combined with ownership of the core components, enables us to innovate faster and deliver unique unified communications, contact center and API solutions to help companies transform the way they engage with their customers and employees," said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Masarek continued, "Vonage remains a leader in programmable communications. Revenues from our API platform grew 48% on an adjusted, constant currency basis. In Applications, we are executing on a comprehensive plan to drive up-market. We've made a lot of progress on our strategy and continue to invest in the right areas. Market demand continues to grow, and Vonage is well-positioned for long-term success."
Third Quarter Business Segment Results
- Vonage Business Revenues were $207 million, representing 34% GAAP growth.
- Business Service Revenues were $184 million, a 37% GAAP increase.
- Adjusted to include acquisitions for all periods and other one-time items, Vonage Business Service Revenues(1) increased 21% year-over-year or 23% in constant currency.
- API Platform Revenues (which are all service revenues) grew 46% GAAP and 44% adjusted or 48% adjusted, constant currency.
- Applications Service Revenues grew 32% GAAP or 8% on both an adjusted and adjusted, constant currency basis.
- Business Service Revenue Per Customer was $451, up 25% from the year-ago quarter.
- Business Service Revenue Churn was 1.0%, improving from 1.1% in the year-ago quarter.
Third Quarter Consumer Segment Results
- Consumer Revenues were $96 million, down 11% year-over-year.
- Customer churn was 1.8%, flat compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Average revenue per line ("ARPU") was $27.56, up $1.26 compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Ended the quarter with approximately 1.1 million Consumer subscriber lines.
Consolidated Income and Balance Sheet
For the third quarter of 2019, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $303 million, up from $262 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Company generated income from operations of $6 million, Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA")(2) of $45 million, and Adjusted OIBDA minus Capex(2) of $31 million. Net Cash from Operations was $32 million and Free Cash Flow(3) was $18 million for the quarter.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a net debt to Last Twelve Months Adjusted OIBDA ratio of 3.6 times.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Vonage expects the following:
- Vonage Business Revenues in the range of $214 million to $216 million.
- Consumer Revenues in the area of $90 million to $91 million.
- Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA in the range of $43 million to $46 million. Accordingly, 2019 Adjusted OIBDA is now expected to be in the $157 million to $160 million range. This change primarily reflects the increased lag in revenue recognition due to higher Deferred Revenues driven by larger new contact center customer bookings.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 891-8177. International callers should dial (412) 902-6756.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering the passcode 10136257.
About Vonage
Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.
Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 5 for a reconciliation to GAAP total business revenues and business service revenues.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 3 for a reconciliation to GAAP income from operations.
(3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 6 for a reconciliation to GAAP cash from operations.
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Statement of Operations Data:
|
Revenues
|
$
|
302,534
|
$
|
297,584
|
$
|
261,531
|
$
|
879,659
|
$
|
774,979
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and
|
133,833
|
128,221
|
104,351
|
375,465
|
315,122
|
Sales and marketing
|
83,628
|
95,362
|
74,380
|
274,513
|
229,201
|
Engineering and development
|
16,901
|
16,891
|
14,309
|
50,318
|
35,504
|
General and administrative
|
41,306
|
36,615
|
37,620
|
113,380
|
97,376
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,319
|
20,662
|
16,024
|
63,195
|
51,886
|
296,987
|
297,751
|
246,684
|
876,871
|
729,089
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
5,547
|
(167)
|
14,847
|
2,788
|
45,890
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
Interest expense
|
(8,454)
|
(8,487)
|
(3,036)
|
(24,517)
|
(9,294)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
58
|
(147)
|
347
|
(505)
|
431
|
(8,396)
|
(8,634)
|
(2,689)
|
(25,022)
|
(8,863)
|
(Loss) Income before income tax benefit/(expense)
|
(2,849)
|
(8,801)
|
12,158
|
(22,234)
|
37,027
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(18,248)
|
13,325
|
(2,570)
|
5,127
|
5,644
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(21,097)
|
$
|
4,524
|
$
|
9,588
|
$
|
(17,107)
|
$
|
42,671
|
(Loss) Earning per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.18
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.17
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
242,336
|
242,475
|
239,303
|
241,786
|
236,775
|
Diluted
|
242,336
|
249,720
|
249,516
|
241,786
|
248,780
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Statement of Cash Flow Data:
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
31,783
|
$
|
25,317
|
$
|
28,528
|
$
|
59,850
|
$
|
94,463
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(16,809)
|
(11,679)
|
(37,177)
|
(39,262)
|
(49,184)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(14,259)
|
(12,761)
|
6,841
|
(6,234)
|
(50,130)
|
Capital expenditures and acquisition and development of
|
(13,809)
|
(11,679)
|
(4,878)
|
(36,262)
|
(16,885)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,741
|
$
|
5,057
|
Restricted cash
|
2,054
|
2,047
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
94,423
|
75,342
|
Inventory, net of allowance
|
970
|
1,470
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
36,256
|
34,130
|
Deferred customer acquisition costs, current and non-current
|
63,201
|
49,636
|
Property and equipment, net
|
48,330
|
49,262
|
Goodwill
|
589,923
|
598,499
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
53,561
|
—
|
Software, net
|
34,269
|
17,430
|
Intangible assets, net
|
255,256
|
299,911
|
Deferred tax assets
|
103,302
|
102,560
|
Other assets
|
32,148
|
24,144
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,332,434
|
$
|
1,259,488
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
163,646
|
$
|
140,632
|
Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current
|
61,132
|
—
|
Deferred revenue, current and non-current
|
61,105
|
53,447
|
Total notes payable, net and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, including current portion
|
235,500
|
519,228
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
273,265
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
3,021
|
10,413
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
797,669
|
$
|
723,720
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$
|
534,765
|
$
|
535,768
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the business focused portion of our business:
|
Business
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Service revenues
|
$
|
183,701
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
133,709
|
$
|
523,060
|
$
|
377,703
|
Access and product revenues(1)
|
12,120
|
11,707
|
12,427
|
35,524
|
37,674
|
Service, access and product revenues
|
195,821
|
191,721
|
146,136
|
558,584
|
415,377
|
USF revenues
|
10,709
|
8,299
|
7,499
|
27,563
|
22,768
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
206,530
|
$
|
200,020
|
$
|
153,635
|
$
|
586,147
|
$
|
438,145
|
Cost of Revenues:
|
Service cost of revenues(2)
|
$
|
87,352
|
$
|
86,290
|
$
|
59,600
|
$
|
243,496
|
$
|
172,917
|
Access and product cost of revenues(1)
|
13,858
|
13,594
|
14,887
|
41,323
|
43,291
|
Service, access and product cost of revenues
|
101,210
|
99,884
|
74,487
|
284,819
|
216,208
|
USF revenues
|
10,709
|
8,299
|
7,499
|
27,563
|
22,773
|
Total cost of revenues
|
$
|
111,919
|
$
|
108,183
|
$
|
81,986
|
$
|
312,382
|
$
|
238,981
|
Service margin %
|
52.4
|
%
|
52.1
|
%
|
55.4
|
%
|
53.4
|
%
|
54.2
|
%
|
Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %)
|
48.3
|
%
|
47.9
|
%
|
49.0
|
%
|
49.0
|
%
|
47.9
|
%
|
Gross margin %
|
45.8
|
%
|
45.9
|
%
|
46.6
|
%
|
46.7
|
%
|
45.5
|
%
(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $8,492, $7,978, and $5,141 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $24,684 and $15,092 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:
|
Consumer
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Service revenues
|
$
|
83,981
|
$
|
87,244
|
$
|
97,093
|
$
|
260,225
|
$
|
301,954
|
Access and product revenues(1)
|
69
|
60
|
92
|
197
|
472
|
Service, access and product revenues
|
84,050
|
87,304
|
97,185
|
260,422
|
302,426
|
USF revenues
|
11,954
|
10,260
|
10,711
|
33,090
|
34,408
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
96,004
|
$
|
97,564
|
$
|
107,896
|
$
|
293,512
|
$
|
336,834
|
Cost of Revenues:
|
Service cost of revenues(2)
|
$
|
8,587
|
$
|
8,861
|
$
|
10,661
|
$
|
26,706
|
$
|
37,050
|
Access and product cost of revenues(1)
|
1,373
|
917
|
993
|
3,287
|
4,657
|
Service, access and product cost of revenues
|
9,960
|
9,778
|
11,654
|
29,993
|
41,707
|
USF revenues
|
11,954
|
10,260
|
10,711
|
33,090
|
34,434
|
Total cost of revenues
|
$
|
21,914
|
$
|
20,038
|
$
|
22,365
|
$
|
63,083
|
$
|
76,141
|
Service margin %
|
89.8
|
%
|
89.8
|
%
|
89.0
|
%
|
89.7
|
%
|
87.7
|
%
|
Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %)
|
88.1
|
%
|
88.8
|
%
|
88.0
|
%
|
88.5
|
%
|
86.2
|
%
|
Gross margin %
|
77.2
|
%
|
79.5
|
%
|
79.3
|
%
|
78.5
|
%
|
77.4
|
%
(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $1,166, $1,166, $1,245 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. and $3,536 and $3,954 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the business focused portion of our business:
|
Business
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Service revenue per customer
|
$
|
451
|
$
|
440
|
$
|
362
|
$
|
435
|
$
|
345
|
Business revenue churn
|
1.0
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:
|
Consumer
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average monthly revenues per line
|
$
|
27.56
|
$
|
26.89
|
$
|
26.30
|
$
|
26.91
|
$
|
26.41
|
Subscriber lines (at period end)
|
1,136,112
|
1,185,835
|
1,341,662
|
1,136,112
|
1,341,662
|
Customer churn
|
1.8
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
$
|
5,547
|
$
|
(167)
|
$
|
14,847
|
$
|
2,788
|
$
|
45,890
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,319
|
20,662
|
16,024
|
63,195
|
51,886
|
Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing
|
411
|
146
|
—
|
682
|
—
|
Share-based expense
|
12,941
|
11,271
|
8,484
|
32,152
|
23,690
|
Acquisition related transaction and integration costs
|
174
|
256
|
9,509
|
621
|
9,941
|
Acquisition related consideration accounted for as
|
—
|
—
|
39
|
—
|
1,425
|
Organizational transformation
|
4,331
|
5,371
|
923
|
14,360
|
4,043
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
44,723
|
37,539
|
49,826
|
113,798
|
136,875
|
Less:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,970)
|
(4,179)
|
(2,900)
|
(15,426)
|
(10,687)
|
Acquisition and development of software assets
|
(7,839)
|
(7,500)
|
(1,978)
|
(20,836)
|
(6,198)
|
Adjusted OIBDA Minus Capex
|
$
|
30,914
|
$
|
25,860
|
$
|
44,948
|
$
|
77,536
|
$
|
119,990
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(21,097)
|
$
|
4,524
|
$
|
9,588
|
$
|
(17,107)
|
$
|
42,671
|
Amortization of acquisition - related intangibles
|
13,962
|
13,818
|
8,746
|
41,959
|
26,170
|
Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing
|
411
|
146
|
—
|
682
|
—
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
2,948
|
487
|
—
|
3,435
|
—
|
Acquisition related transaction and integration costs
|
174
|
256
|
9,509
|
621
|
9,941
|
Acquisition related consideration accounted for as
|
—
|
—
|
39
|
—
|
1,425
|
Organizational transformation
|
4,331
|
5,371
|
923
|
14,360
|
4,043
|
Tax effect on adjusting items
|
(4,583)
|
(4,217)
|
(7,283)
|
(12,822)
|
(14,761)
|
Net (loss) income excluding adjustments
|
$
|
(3,854)
|
$
|
20,385
|
$
|
21,522
|
$
|
31,128
|
$
|
69,489
|
(Loss) Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.18
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.17
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
242,336
|
242,475
|
239,303
|
241,786
|
236,775
|
Diluted
|
242,336
|
249,720
|
249,516
|
241,786
|
248,780
|
(Loss) Earnings per common share, excluding adjustments:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.29
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.28
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
242,336
|
242,475
|
239,303
|
241,786
|
236,775
|
Diluted
|
242,336
|
249,720
|
249,516
|
250,094
|
248,780
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Business total revenues
|
$
|
206,530
|
$
|
200,020
|
$
|
153,635
|
$
|
586,147
|
$
|
438,145
|
Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies
|
760
|
1,656
|
—
|
4,915
|
—
|
Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
|
—
|
—
|
19,052
|
—
|
57,089
|
Outage credits and significant one-time items
|
—
|
(440)
|
—
|
(440)
|
933
|
Adjusted Business total revenues
|
$
|
207,290
|
$
|
201,236
|
$
|
172,687
|
$
|
590,622
|
$
|
496,167
|
Business service revenues
|
$
|
183,701
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
133,709
|
$
|
523,060
|
$
|
377,703
|
Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies
|
760
|
1,656
|
—
|
4,915
|
—
|
Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
|
—
|
—
|
18,961
|
—
|
56,776
|
Outage credits and significant one-time items
|
—
|
(440)
|
—
|
(440)
|
933
|
Adjusted Business service revenues
|
$
|
184,461
|
$
|
181,230
|
$
|
152,670
|
$
|
527,535
|
$
|
435,412
|
Business service revenues
|
$
|
183,701
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
133,709
|
$
|
523,060
|
$
|
377,703
|
Less: API Platform Group service revenue
|
80,331
|
78,082
|
55,106
|
218,276
|
149,412
|
Applications Group service revenue
|
103,370
|
101,932
|
78,603
|
304,784
|
228,291
|
Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies
|
760
|
1,656
|
—
|
4,915
|
—
|
Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
|
—
|
—
|
18,148
|
—
|
50,805
|
Outage credits and significant one-time items
|
—
|
(440)
|
—
|
(440)
|
933
|
Adjusted Applications Group service revenues
|
$
|
104,130
|
$
|
103,148
|
$
|
96,751
|
$
|
309,259
|
$
|
280,029
|
Business service revenues
|
$
|
183,701
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
133,709
|
$
|
523,060
|
$
|
377,703
|
Less: Applications Group service revenue
|
103,370
|
101,932