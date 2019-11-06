Vonage Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter Highlights:

- Business Service Revenues increased 37% GAAP or 23% adjusted, constant currency

- API Platform Revenues increased 46% GAAP or 48% adjusted, constant currency

- Vonage Business Revenues grew 34% GAAP to $207 Million

- Consolidated Revenues of $303 Million grew 16% GAAP

- Income from Operations of $6 Million and Adjusted OIBDA of $45 Million

- Positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders and Visionaries quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), for Western Europe and North America, respectively

- Unveiled the revitalized Vonage brand, unifying around a single global corporate identity

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"The OneVonage platform and strategy is resonating with customers and partners. This single platform approach, combined with ownership of the core components, enables us to innovate faster and deliver unique unified communications, contact center and API solutions to help companies transform the way they engage with their customers and employees," said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Masarek continued, "Vonage remains a leader in programmable communications. Revenues from our API platform grew 48% on an adjusted, constant currency basis. In Applications, we are executing on a comprehensive plan to drive up-market. We've made a lot of progress on our strategy and continue to invest in the right areas. Market demand continues to grow, and Vonage is well-positioned for long-term success."

Third Quarter Business Segment Results

  • Vonage Business Revenues were $207 million, representing 34% GAAP growth.
  • Business Service Revenues were $184 million, a 37% GAAP increase.
    • Adjusted to include acquisitions for all periods and other one-time items, Vonage Business Service Revenues(1) increased 21% year-over-year or 23% in constant currency.
    • API Platform Revenues (which are all service revenues) grew 46% GAAP and 44% adjusted or 48% adjusted, constant currency.
    • Applications Service Revenues grew 32% GAAP or 8% on both an adjusted and adjusted, constant currency basis.
  • Business Service Revenue Per Customer was $451, up 25% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Business Service Revenue Churn was 1.0%, improving from 1.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Third Quarter Consumer Segment Results

  • Consumer Revenues were $96 million, down 11% year-over-year.
  • Customer churn was 1.8%, flat compared to the year-ago quarter.
  • Average revenue per line ("ARPU") was $27.56, up $1.26 compared to the year-ago quarter.
  • Ended the quarter with approximately 1.1 million Consumer subscriber lines.

Consolidated Income and Balance Sheet

For the third quarter of 2019, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $303 million, up from $262 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Company generated income from operations of $6 million, Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA")(2) of $45 million, and Adjusted OIBDA minus Capex(2) of $31 million. Net Cash from Operations was $32 million and Free Cash Flow(3) was $18 million for the quarter.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a net debt to Last Twelve Months Adjusted OIBDA ratio of 3.6 times.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Vonage expects the following:

  • Vonage Business Revenues in the range of $214 million to $216 million.
  • Consumer Revenues in the area of $90 million to $91 million.
  • Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA in the range of $43 million to $46 million. Accordingly, 2019 Adjusted OIBDA is now expected to be in the $157 million to $160 million range. This change primarily reflects the increased lag in revenue recognition due to higher Deferred Revenues driven by larger new contact center customer bookings.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 891-8177. International callers should dial (412) 902-6756.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering the passcode 10136257.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 5 for a reconciliation to GAAP total business revenues and business service revenues.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 3 for a reconciliation to GAAP income from operations.

(3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 6 for a reconciliation to GAAP cash from operations.

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Statement of Operations Data:








Revenues

$

302,534

$

297,584

$

261,531

$

879,659

$

774,979










Operating Expenses:








Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and
amortization of $9,658, $9,144, $6,386, $28,220, and
$19,046, respectively)

133,833

128,221

104,351

375,465

315,122

Sales and marketing

83,628

95,362

74,380

274,513

229,201

Engineering and development

16,901

16,891

14,309

50,318

35,504

General and administrative

41,306

36,615

37,620

113,380

97,376

Depreciation and amortization

21,319

20,662

16,024

63,195

51,886

296,987

297,751

246,684

876,871

729,089

Income (Loss) from operations

5,547

(167)

14,847

2,788

45,890

Other Income (Expense):








Interest expense

(8,454)

(8,487)

(3,036)

(24,517)

(9,294)

Other income (expense), net

58

(147)

347

(505)

431

(8,396)

(8,634)

(2,689)

(25,022)

(8,863)

(Loss) Income before income tax benefit/(expense)

(2,849)

(8,801)

12,158

(22,234)

37,027

Income tax (expense) benefit

(18,248)

13,325

(2,570)

5,127

5,644

Net (loss) income

$

(21,097)

$

4,524

$

9,588

$

(17,107)

$

42,671

(Loss) Earning per common share:








Basic

$

(0.09)

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

(0.07)

$

0.18

Diluted

$

(0.09)

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

(0.07)

$

0.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

242,336

242,475

239,303

241,786

236,775

Diluted

242,336

249,720

249,516

241,786

248,780

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA - (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Statement of Cash Flow Data:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$

31,783

$

25,317

$

28,528

$

59,850

$

94,463

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,809)

(11,679)

(37,177)

(39,262)

(49,184)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(14,259)

(12,761)

6,841

(6,234)

(50,130)

Capital expenditures and acquisition and development of
software assets

(13,809)

(11,679)

(4,878)

(36,262)

(16,885)


September 30,

December 31,


2019

2018


(unaudited)

(audited)

Balance Sheet Data (at period end):



Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,741

$

5,057

Restricted cash

2,054

2,047

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

94,423

75,342

Inventory, net of allowance

970

1,470

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,256

34,130

Deferred customer acquisition costs, current and non-current

63,201

49,636

Property and equipment, net

48,330

49,262

Goodwill

589,923

598,499

Operating lease right of use assets

53,561


Software, net

34,269

17,430

Intangible assets, net

255,256

299,911

Deferred tax assets

103,302

102,560

Other assets

32,148

24,144

Total assets

$

1,332,434

$

1,259,488

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

163,646

$

140,632

Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

61,132


Deferred revenue, current and non-current

61,105

53,447

Total notes payable, net and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, including current portion

235,500

519,228

Convertible senior notes, net

273,265


Other liabilities

3,021

10,413

Total liabilities

$

797,669

$

723,720

Total stockholders' equity

$

534,765

$

535,768

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
TABLE 2. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per line amounts)
(unaudited)

The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the business focused portion of our business:

 Business

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:








   Service revenues

$

183,701

$

180,014

$

133,709

$

523,060

$

377,703

   Access and product revenues(1)

12,120

11,707

12,427

35,524

37,674

      Service, access and product revenues

195,821

191,721

146,136

558,584

415,377

   USF revenues

10,709

8,299

7,499

27,563

22,768

Total revenues

$

206,530

$

200,020

$

153,635

$

586,147

$

438,145










Cost of Revenues:








   Service cost of revenues(2)

$

87,352

$

86,290

$

59,600

$

243,496

$

172,917

   Access and product cost of revenues(1)

13,858

13,594

14,887

41,323

43,291

      Service, access and product cost of revenues

101,210

99,884

74,487

284,819

216,208

   USF revenues

10,709

8,299

7,499

27,563

22,773

Total cost of revenues

$

111,919

$

108,183

$

81,986

$

312,382

$

238,981










Service margin %

52.4

%

52.1

%

55.4

%

53.4

%

54.2

%

Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %)

48.3

%

47.9

%

49.0

%

49.0

%

47.9

%

Gross margin %

45.8

%

45.9

%

46.6

%

46.7

%

45.5

%

(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $8,492, $7,978, and $5,141 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $24,684 and $15,092 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:








   Service revenues

$

83,981

$

87,244

$

97,093

$

260,225

$

301,954

   Access and product revenues(1)

69

60

92

197

472

      Service, access and product revenues

84,050

87,304

97,185

260,422

302,426

   USF revenues

11,954

10,260

10,711

33,090

34,408

Total revenues

$

96,004

$

97,564

$

107,896

$

293,512

$

336,834










Cost of Revenues:








   Service cost of revenues(2)

$

8,587

$

8,861

$

10,661

$

26,706

$

37,050

   Access and product cost of revenues(1)

1,373

917

993

3,287

4,657

      Service, access and product cost of revenues

9,960

9,778

11,654

29,993

41,707

   USF revenues

11,954

10,260

10,711

33,090

34,434

Total cost of revenues

$

21,914

$

20,038

$

22,365

$

63,083

$

76,141










Service margin %

89.8

%

89.8

%

89.0

%

89.7

%

87.7

%

Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %)

88.1

%

88.8

%

88.0

%

88.5

%

86.2

%

Gross margin %

77.2

%

79.5

%

79.3

%

78.5

%

77.4

%

(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $1,166, $1,166, $1,245 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. and  $3,536 and $3,954 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the business focused portion of our business:

 Business

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Service revenue per customer

$

451

$

440

$

362

$

435

$

345

Business revenue churn

1.0

%

1.0

%

1.1

%

1.1

%

1.2

%

The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Average monthly revenues per line

$

27.56

$

26.89

$

26.30

$

26.91

$

26.41

Subscriber lines (at period end)

1,136,112

1,185,835

1,341,662

1,136,112

1,341,662

Customer churn

1.8

%

1.7

%

1.8

%

1.8

%

1.8

%

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
TABLE 3. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
TO ADJUSTED OIBDA AND TO ADJUSTED OIBDA MINUS CAPEX
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income (Loss) from operations

$

5,547

$

(167)

$

14,847

$

2,788

$

45,890

Depreciation and amortization

21,319

20,662

16,024

63,195

51,886

Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing
arrangements

411

146



682


Share-based expense

12,941

11,271

8,484

32,152

23,690

Acquisition related transaction and integration costs

174

256

9,509

621

9,941

Acquisition related consideration accounted for as
compensation





39



1,425

Organizational transformation

4,331

5,371

923

14,360

4,043

Adjusted OIBDA

44,723

37,539

49,826

113,798

136,875

Less:








Capital expenditures

(5,970)

(4,179)

(2,900)

(15,426)

(10,687)

Acquisition and development of software assets

(7,839)

(7,500)

(1,978)

(20,836)

(6,198)

Adjusted OIBDA Minus Capex

$

30,914

$

25,860

$

44,948

$

77,536

$

119,990

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
TABLE 4. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO
NET INCOME EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net (loss) income

$

(21,097)

$

4,524

$

9,588

$

(17,107)

$

42,671

Amortization of acquisition - related intangibles

13,962

13,818

8,746

41,959

26,170

Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing
arrangements

411

146



682


Amortization of debt discount

2,948

487



3,435


Acquisition related transaction and integration costs

174

256

9,509

621

9,941

Acquisition related consideration accounted for as
compensation





39



1,425

Organizational transformation

4,331

5,371

923

14,360

4,043

Tax effect on adjusting items

(4,583)

(4,217)

(7,283)

(12,822)

(14,761)

Net (loss) income excluding adjustments

$

(3,854)

$

20,385

$

21,522

$

31,128

$

69,489

(Loss) Earnings per common share:








Basic

$

(0.09)

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

(0.07)

$

0.18

Diluted

$

(0.09)

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

(0.07)

$

0.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

242,336

242,475

239,303

241,786

236,775

Diluted

242,336

249,720

249,516

241,786

248,780

(Loss) Earnings per common share, excluding adjustments:








Basic

$

(0.02)

$

0.08

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.29

Diluted

$

(0.02)

$

0.08

$

0.09

$

0.12

$

0.28

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

242,336

242,475

239,303

241,786

236,775

Diluted

242,336

249,720

249,516

250,094

248,780

 

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
TABLE 5. RECONCILIATION OF BUSINESS SEGMENT - GAAP REVENUES AND SERVICE REVENUES
TO BUSINESS SEGMENT - ADJUSTED REVENUES, ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUES, ADJUSTED APPLICATIONS GROUP SERVICE REVENUES AND ADJUSTED API PLATFORM GROUP SERVICE REVENUES
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018










Business total revenues

$

206,530

$

200,020

$

153,635

$

586,147

$

438,145

Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies

760

1,656



4,915


Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
revenue from divested businesses





19,052



57,089

Outage credits and significant one-time items



(440)



(440)

933

Adjusted Business total revenues

$

207,290

$

201,236

$

172,687

$

590,622

$

496,167










Business service revenues

$

183,701

$

180,014

$

133,709

$

523,060

$

377,703

Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies

760

1,656



4,915


Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
revenue from divested businesses





18,961



56,776

Outage credits and significant one-time items



(440)



(440)

933

Adjusted Business service revenues

$

184,461

$

181,230

$

152,670

$

527,535

$

435,412




















Business service revenues

$

183,701

$

180,014

$

133,709

$

523,060

$

377,703

Less: API Platform Group service revenue

80,331

78,082

55,106

218,276

149,412

Applications Group service revenue

103,370

101,932

78,603

304,784

228,291

Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies

760

1,656



4,915


Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
revenue from divested businesses





18,148



50,805

Outage credits and significant one-time items



(440)



(440)

933

Adjusted Applications Group service revenues

$

104,130

$

103,148

$

96,751

$

309,259

$

280,029




















Business service revenues

$

183,701

$

180,014

$

133,709

$

523,060

$

377,703

Less: Applications Group service revenue

103,370

101,932