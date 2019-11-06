Vonage Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"The OneVonage platform and strategy is resonating with customers and partners. This single platform approach, combined with ownership of the core components, enables us to innovate faster and deliver unique unified communications, contact center and API solutions to help companies transform the way they engage with their customers and employees," said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Masarek continued, "Vonage remains a leader in programmable communications. Revenues from our API platform grew 48% on an adjusted, constant currency basis. In Applications, we are executing on a comprehensive plan to drive up-market. We've made a lot of progress on our strategy and continue to invest in the right areas. Market demand continues to grow, and Vonage is well-positioned for long-term success."

Third Quarter Business Segment Results

Vonage Business Revenues were $207 million , representing 34% GAAP growth.

, representing 34% GAAP growth. Business Service Revenues were $184 million , a 37% GAAP increase.

, a 37% GAAP increase. Adjusted to include acquisitions for all periods and other one-time items, Vonage Business Service Revenues (1) increased 21% year-over-year or 23% in constant currency.

increased 21% year-over-year or 23% in constant currency.

API Platform Revenues (which are all service revenues) grew 46% GAAP and 44% adjusted or 48% adjusted, constant currency.



Applications Service Revenues grew 32% GAAP or 8% on both an adjusted and adjusted, constant currency basis.

Business Service Revenue Per Customer was $451 , up 25% from the year-ago quarter.

, up 25% from the year-ago quarter. Business Service Revenue Churn was 1.0%, improving from 1.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Third Quarter Consumer Segment Results

Consumer Revenues were $96 million , down 11% year-over-year.

, down 11% year-over-year. Customer churn was 1.8%, flat compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average revenue per line ("ARPU") was $27.56 , up $1.26 compared to the year-ago quarter.

, up compared to the year-ago quarter. Ended the quarter with approximately 1.1 million Consumer subscriber lines.

Consolidated Income and Balance Sheet

For the third quarter of 2019, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $303 million, up from $262 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Company generated income from operations of $6 million, Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA")(2) of $45 million, and Adjusted OIBDA minus Capex(2) of $31 million. Net Cash from Operations was $32 million and Free Cash Flow(3) was $18 million for the quarter.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a net debt to Last Twelve Months Adjusted OIBDA ratio of 3.6 times.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Vonage expects the following:

Vonage Business Revenues in the range of $214 million to $216 million .

to . Consumer Revenues in the area of $90 million to $91 million .

to . Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA in the range of $43 million to $46 million . Accordingly, 2019 Adjusted OIBDA is now expected to be in the $157 million to $160 million range. This change primarily reflects the increased lag in revenue recognition due to higher Deferred Revenues driven by larger new contact center customer bookings.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 891-8177. International callers should dial (412) 902-6756.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website . A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering the passcode 10136257.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 5 for a reconciliation to GAAP total business revenues and business service revenues.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 3 for a reconciliation to GAAP income from operations.

(3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 6 for a reconciliation to GAAP cash from operations.

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Statement of Operations Data:

















Revenues $ 302,534



$ 297,584



$ 261,531



$ 879,659



$ 774,979





















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and

amortization of $9,658, $9,144, $6,386, $28,220, and

$19,046, respectively) 133,833



128,221



104,351



375,465



315,122

Sales and marketing 83,628



95,362



74,380



274,513



229,201

Engineering and development 16,901



16,891



14,309



50,318



35,504

General and administrative 41,306



36,615



37,620



113,380



97,376

Depreciation and amortization 21,319



20,662



16,024



63,195



51,886



296,987



297,751



246,684



876,871



729,089

Income (Loss) from operations 5,547



(167)



14,847



2,788



45,890

Other Income (Expense):

















Interest expense (8,454)



(8,487)



(3,036)



(24,517)



(9,294)

Other income (expense), net 58



(147)



347



(505)



431



(8,396)



(8,634)



(2,689)



(25,022)



(8,863)

(Loss) Income before income tax benefit/(expense) (2,849)



(8,801)



12,158



(22,234)



37,027

Income tax (expense) benefit (18,248)



13,325



(2,570)



5,127



5,644

Net (loss) income $ (21,097)



$ 4,524



$ 9,588



$ (17,107)



$ 42,671

(Loss) Earning per common share:

















Basic $ (0.09)



$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ (0.07)



$ 0.18

Diluted $ (0.09)



$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ (0.07)



$ 0.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 242,336



242,475



239,303



241,786



236,775

Diluted 242,336



249,720



249,516



241,786



248,780



VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA - (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Statement of Cash Flow Data:

















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,783



$ 25,317



$ 28,528



$ 59,850



$ 94,463

Net cash used in investing activities (16,809)



(11,679)



(37,177)



(39,262)



(49,184)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,259)



(12,761)



6,841



(6,234)



(50,130)

Capital expenditures and acquisition and development of

software assets (13,809)



(11,679)



(4,878)



(36,262)



(16,885)







September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited)

(audited) Balance Sheet Data (at period end):







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,741



$ 5,057

Restricted cash

2,054



2,047

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

94,423



75,342

Inventory, net of allowance

970



1,470

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,256



34,130

Deferred customer acquisition costs, current and non-current

63,201



49,636

Property and equipment, net

48,330



49,262

Goodwill

589,923



598,499

Operating lease right of use assets

53,561



—

Software, net

34,269



17,430

Intangible assets, net

255,256



299,911

Deferred tax assets

103,302



102,560

Other assets

32,148



24,144

Total assets

$ 1,332,434



$ 1,259,488

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 163,646



$ 140,632

Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

61,132



—

Deferred revenue, current and non-current

61,105



53,447

Total notes payable, net and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, including current portion

235,500



519,228

Convertible senior notes, net

273,265



—

Other liabilities

3,021



10,413

Total liabilities

$ 797,669



$ 723,720

Total stockholders' equity

$ 534,765



$ 535,768



VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 2. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per line amounts)

(unaudited)

The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the business focused portion of our business:

Business Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:

















Service revenues $ 183,701



$ 180,014



$ 133,709



$ 523,060



$ 377,703

Access and product revenues(1) 12,120



11,707



12,427



35,524



37,674

Service, access and product revenues 195,821



191,721



146,136



558,584



415,377

USF revenues 10,709



8,299



7,499



27,563



22,768

Total revenues $ 206,530



$ 200,020



$ 153,635



$ 586,147



$ 438,145





















Cost of Revenues:

















Service cost of revenues(2) $ 87,352



$ 86,290



$ 59,600



$ 243,496



$ 172,917

Access and product cost of revenues(1) 13,858



13,594



14,887



41,323



43,291

Service, access and product cost of revenues 101,210



99,884



74,487



284,819



216,208

USF revenues 10,709



8,299



7,499



27,563



22,773

Total cost of revenues $ 111,919



$ 108,183



$ 81,986



$ 312,382



$ 238,981





















Service margin % 52.4 %

52.1 %

55.4 %

53.4 %

54.2 % Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %) 48.3 %

47.9 %

49.0 %

49.0 %

47.9 % Gross margin % 45.8 %

45.9 %

46.6 %

46.7 %

45.5 %

(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $8,492, $7,978, and $5,141 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $24,684 and $15,092 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:

















Service revenues $ 83,981



$ 87,244



$ 97,093



$ 260,225



$ 301,954

Access and product revenues(1) 69



60



92



197



472

Service, access and product revenues 84,050



87,304



97,185



260,422



302,426

USF revenues 11,954



10,260



10,711



33,090



34,408

Total revenues $ 96,004



$ 97,564



$ 107,896



$ 293,512



$ 336,834





















Cost of Revenues:

















Service cost of revenues(2) $ 8,587



$ 8,861



$ 10,661



$ 26,706



$ 37,050

Access and product cost of revenues(1) 1,373



917



993



3,287



4,657

Service, access and product cost of revenues 9,960



9,778



11,654



29,993



41,707

USF revenues 11,954



10,260



10,711



33,090



34,434

Total cost of revenues $ 21,914



$ 20,038



$ 22,365



$ 63,083



$ 76,141





















Service margin % 89.8 %

89.8 %

89.0 %

89.7 %

87.7 % Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %) 88.1 %

88.8 %

88.0 %

88.5 %

86.2 % Gross margin % 77.2 %

79.5 %

79.3 %

78.5 %

77.4 %

(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $1,166, $1,166, $1,245 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. and $3,536 and $3,954 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the business focused portion of our business:

Business Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Service revenue per customer $ 451



$ 440



$ 362



$ 435



$ 345

Business revenue churn 1.0 %

1.0 %

1.1 %

1.1 %

1.2 %

The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Average monthly revenues per line $ 27.56



$ 26.89



$ 26.30



$ 26.91



$ 26.41

Subscriber lines (at period end) 1,136,112



1,185,835



1,341,662



1,136,112



1,341,662

Customer churn 1.8 %

1.7 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 3. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

TO ADJUSTED OIBDA AND TO ADJUSTED OIBDA MINUS CAPEX

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income (Loss) from operations $ 5,547



$ (167)



$ 14,847



$ 2,788



$ 45,890

Depreciation and amortization 21,319



20,662



16,024



63,195



51,886

Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing

arrangements 411



146



—



682



—

Share-based expense 12,941



11,271



8,484



32,152



23,690

Acquisition related transaction and integration costs 174



256



9,509



621



9,941

Acquisition related consideration accounted for as

compensation —



—



39



—



1,425

Organizational transformation 4,331



5,371



923



14,360



4,043

Adjusted OIBDA 44,723



37,539



49,826



113,798



136,875

Less:

















Capital expenditures (5,970)



(4,179)



(2,900)



(15,426)



(10,687)

Acquisition and development of software assets (7,839)



(7,500)



(1,978)



(20,836)



(6,198)

Adjusted OIBDA Minus Capex $ 30,914



$ 25,860



$ 44,948



$ 77,536



$ 119,990



VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 4. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

NET INCOME EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net (loss) income $ (21,097)



$ 4,524



$ 9,588



$ (17,107)



$ 42,671

Amortization of acquisition - related intangibles 13,962



13,818



8,746



41,959



26,170

Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing

arrangements 411



146



—



682



—

Amortization of debt discount 2,948



487



—



3,435



—

Acquisition related transaction and integration costs 174



256



9,509



621



9,941

Acquisition related consideration accounted for as

compensation —



—



39



—



1,425

Organizational transformation 4,331



5,371



923



14,360



4,043

Tax effect on adjusting items (4,583)



(4,217)



(7,283)



(12,822)



(14,761)

Net (loss) income excluding adjustments $ (3,854)



$ 20,385



$ 21,522



$ 31,128



$ 69,489

(Loss) Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ (0.09)



$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ (0.07)



$ 0.18

Diluted $ (0.09)



$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ (0.07)



$ 0.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 242,336



242,475



239,303



241,786



236,775

Diluted 242,336



249,720



249,516



241,786



248,780

(Loss) Earnings per common share, excluding adjustments:

















Basic $ (0.02)



$ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.29

Diluted $ (0.02)



$ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ 0.12



$ 0.28

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 242,336



242,475



239,303



241,786



236,775

Diluted 242,336



249,720



249,516



250,094



248,780

