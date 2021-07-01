Vonage Wins Partner of the Year Award from Salesforce for Second Consecutive Year

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named by Salesforce.org as winner of its 2021 Cross-Industry Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year EMEA Award. This is the second consecutive year that Vonage has won this award.

The award recognizes firms who have demonstrated excellence in serving Salesforce not-for-profit customers, innovating and giving back.

The Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into an organization's Salesforce platform. This enables Vonage customers using Salesforce, such as not-for-profit businesses Homeless Link and National Citizen Service (NCS), to perform better, connect easier and enhance experiences to help them serve their customers better.

"We are delighted to have won this prestigious award from Salesforce.org for the second year in a row," said Kristan Fiandach, Vice President, Alliances at Vonage. "This is testament to our integration with Salesforce and commitment to enabling communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal, helping non-profit organizations create richer relationships with their stakeholders."

Salesforce, Salesforce.org and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com .

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

