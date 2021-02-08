Vontobel Asset Management strengthens institutional distribution in the US West Coast

Kristin brings more than 16 years of industry experience in consultant relations and engagement with institutional clients, including RIA and high net worth investors. She joins Vontobel from Cambiar Investors, where she was responsible for business development and relationship management. Prior to that, Kristin held senior-level positions in client and consultant relations at ArrowMark Partners and OppenheimerFunds. Kristin holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

"Building our institutional distribution team demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our consultant engagement, direct plan sponsor approach, OCIO footprint and client experience," said Amit Mukadam, Head of North America Institutional Client Group. "Kristin's solid expertise and client-focused approach with a multi-product skillset will be instrumental in advancing these efforts as we continue to expand our specialized product line-up to meet the needs of our clients."

Commenting on her appointment, Kristin Fenik said: "I am looking forward to sharing Vontobel's multi-boutique capabilities with the astute institutional investors of the Western U.S. region." She added, "I am excited for our growing client partnerships as we make more of Vontobel's high-caliber investments available to U.S. investors over the next few years."

Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 440 professionals worldwide – including 180 investment specialists – we operate across 16 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since 1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that guides our decision-making.

