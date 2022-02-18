Vonza Celebrates Two Years Of Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Their Business Online

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Vonza has grown in a relatively short while to become the go-to source for entrepreneurs across industries looking to leverage the internet to grow their brands. In just two years of operation, the all-inclusive platform has enjoyed tons of reviews from users, easing the process of creating online courses, digital and physical products, setting up a website, community, or a sales funnel.

Vonza Founders - Uyi & Faith Abraham

The global online business space has literally exploded in recent times, as more entrepreneurs and organizations across different industries look to leverage the increasing population to reach a wider audience. A report published by Grand View Research put the size of the global e-commerce market at $9.09 trillion in 2019. Experts have also projected the market size to hit $27.15 trillion by 2027, driven by increasing penetration of the internet and technological awareness among customers. Despite the amazing figures coming out of the industry, thousands of entrepreneurs still struggle to put their businesses on the internet. However, Vonza has been able to change the narrative for thousands of people in just two years, with the course creation platform providing them with the necessary resources to successfully run an online business.

Vonza is designed to ease the process of creating content, saving users the stress of navigating from one app to the other. Described as the best Kajabi alternative, Vonza offers a wide range of features, such as online course creator, no-code website builder, email marketing, sales funnels, eCommerce store, meeting scheduler, membership site, and school management.

The unique combination of relative affordability, user-friendliness, and comprehensiveness has made Vonza the preferred software for coaches and tool for other entrepreneurs. "Forum University runs on Vonza. Our courses, lessons and degree programs all run on the Vonza platform. We couldn't impact the number of students we do without the simplicity, ease of use and technology of Vonza," said Dr. Regina Martin.

For more information about Vonza and to join the likes of Dr. Regina Martin of Forum University as well as thousands of other users of the platform, visit - www.vonza.com. Vonza also has a growing online community across social media, including LinkedIn and Facebook.

